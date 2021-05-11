Netflix K-Drama Mine Season 2 Release Date

Movie and drama lover’s obsession with Korean drama also called the K-Drama is at an all-time high right now. As a matter of fact, K-Drama is the new trend among the youth across the world. To fascinate the minds of K-Drama lovers, Netflix came up with another K-Drama series titled, “Mine” with actress Seo Hee-soo as the lead actress.

K-Drama Mine season 1 details:

Season one of the K-drama series, Mine, packed with 16 episodes, with two new episodes releasing every Saturday and Sunday is already out and streaming on Netflix. Episode one of the k-drama series, Mine was released on 8th May 2021 on Netflix, and episode two was released on 9th May 2021 with a runtime of approximately 70 minutes per episode. Season one of K-drama will end in June 2021.

What is the plot of the K-drama series Mine?

Seo Hee-soo, the lead actress of the show is an actress who marries one of the most affluent families of South Korea results in the loss of her beautiful career as one of the lead actresses in the country. The plot of the K-drama series Mine is based on the ambition of women trying to find their true selves.

K-Drama Mine season 2 release date

Season one of the K-drama series Mine was released on 8th May 2021 and the final episode will be released on 27th June 2021. K-Drama Mine season 2 release date has not been officially released yet but is expected to telecast next year. With 2 episodes already out, Mine has been getting a positive talk all over and will surely give a tight fight to achieve a spot in the top 10 Korean drama.