Mindy Kaling’s son celebrates his first birthday with his mom

Mindy Kaling, the Actress, shared the first picture of Spencer, her 1-year-old son on Instagram. Famous faces flocked to wish Spencer a happy birthday.

The US Office star has kept the baby, who was born September 3, 2020, out of the public eye. However, he took to Instagram Monday to share the adorable snap.

The 42-year old actress and producer shared an image that showed her son Spencer, a child, sitting in front of a bunch of balloons.

She also used this post to shed light on the bond of the baby boy with Katherine, his older sibling, at three.

She captioned the photo: “Friday was my son Spencer’s first birthday. My daughter Kit is pretty cautious with new people. Not this guy.

“Spencer will make eye contact if you make eye contact.

The actress also appeared in The Mindy Project. She then spoke out about how it was to welcome the new member of the family during the lockdown.

She also added: “I had Spencer during Covid and it was a strange isolated time, but the instant I saw him I knew he would make everything better. And he did!”

Mindy concluded her post by sharing her home life with fans. She revealed the name of her baby. “Happy birthday, Spike!,” She ended her remarks.

Famous stars’ friends flocked to the spot to send their good wishes.

Queer Eye star Tan France written: “OMG, your baby is 1 already? Where did the time go?!”

Stylist Jessica Mulroney commented: “Happy birthday to my favourite family. You are an incredible mom.”

Maunika Gowardhan, the chef, wrote: “Happy happy birthday Spencer! Hope you had the best day with lots of cake, pressies & bundles of hugs.”

The snap does not show Mindy’s child’s face but it is closer than Mindy has ever taken before.

She kept her entire pregnancy secret and only revealed Spencer’s arrival one month after she gave birth.

She also decided not to post photos of her three-year-old daughter and explained why in a Glamour interview in 2019.

She stated at the time: “I’m on social media and like sharing with people what my interests are and how my day’s going and all of that, but I do feel entitled to have privacy about my daughter and my relationships.

“It is essential that I know something about it. It’s a border, but it’s not a huge one. Everything else I have no problem sharing.