Mindy Kaling, Legally Blonde 3 explains why the Reese Witherspoon movie is taking so long

MGM Studios officially announced Elle Woods’ return to the big-screen in May 2022, late 2020. Legally Blonde 3. That’s it! Dates for the upcoming movie release just one month away, I’m sad to report that piece of news did not age well. Although the Legally BlondeWhile the sequel is in production, filming has not yet begun. It’s It will take longer to get your order , and Mindy Kaling, one of the film’s writers, has just shared an update about why this is the case.

Mindy Kaling is an accomplished writer and producer. She has written words for numerous clients. The Office, The Mindy Project, College Girls’ Sex LivesAnd Never Have I Ever. She’s also a massive Legally BlondeReese Witherspoon was a fan and friend. Here’s the most recent update from Kaling:

We don’t want to be responsible for ruining what’s basically Reese’s Avengers franchise.

When speaking to Time Kaling was able to be real about her beloved comedy. Plain and simple, she doesn’t want to mess it up and is taking the time to write a good script before beginning production. Mindy Kaling is a writer. Attached to write Legally Blonde 3 alongside Dan Goor Who was the one who invented? ParksAnd Recreation and Brooklyn Nine-NineFor two years now.

Of course, it’s not as if Mindy Kaling isn’t busy in her own right with other projects, and Reese Witherspoon has been running her own media company, Hello Sunshine. Recently she produced the The upcoming adaptation Where the Crawdads sing Among a long list other TV and film shows, is.

Although we’ll have to wait longer for Legally Blonde 3, Mindy Kaling did share some details about the questions she’s hoping to answer with the upcoming comedy. In her words:

How does Elle Woods look at 42 years old? What does Elle Woods become? What is the effect of that personality on a woman who has grown up? Is she more cynical now? She was 22 years old when her brightness and cheerfulness worked. But how has her outlook changed over the years?

We’ll certainly be curious to see how Legally Blonde 3Elle Woods will continue to be developed, especially in the future. nearly 20 years after we’ve seen the character In a film. Kaling continued to talk about the film’s development:

We’re not afraid of the character in this world, and we don’t feel we have to apologize for her. As a fan, I didn’t want to watch her be canceled or become a Karen. This character is just fun. That’s what’s been interesting and challenging—and why it’s taking us such a long time to write.

It sounds like the fans of Legally BlondeMindy Kaling is your best friend. She clearly is a legitimate enthusiast of the Gemini vegetarian and all her bending and snapping in today’s era. Witherspoon has become a major name in Hollywood since starring in the original film as well, with many other opportunities at her disposal, so it just wouldn’t be worth the actress/producer’s time if the sequel didn’t do Elle Woods justice. CinemaBlend will continue to update you as we learn more about Elle Woods. Legally Blonde 3.