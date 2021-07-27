Mimi 2021: Watch Online For FREE! Netflix Movie

Kriti Sanon’s latest comedy-drama movie, Mimi, which was expecting theatrical release was eventually delayed due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic situation. As the movie has been leaked online by a bunch of notorious pirates, many have already taken to the internet to watch the movie online for FREE!

Starring as the titular character, Mimi, Kriti Sanon plays the role of an aspiring Rajasthani actress who agrees to bear a child for a foreign couple. But things take to a turn when the couple decline to keep the child and Mimi experiences a whole lot of turmoil when it comes to her future hopes and dreams.

In light of the recent event, official streaming partners of the Hindi-language movie have decided to push forward the premiere date, and here’s everything we know.

Where to watch Kriti Sanon’s Mimi Online for FREE?

‘Mimi’ was originally planned to feature a theatrical debut which got disrupted due to the restrictions in place to prevent the coronavirus spread throughout India. As such, streaming platforms Netflix and Jio Cinema acquired the rights to release ‘Mimi’ on July 30. Due to the pirated leak of ‘Mimi’, Netflix has decided to release the movie on July 26.

How to watch Mimi Online for FREE on Netflix?

Netflix has a broad range of tv shows and movies that fans can stream, download, and even cast on their favorite devices. But the streaming services are only available to those who have purchased a monthly Netflix subscription plan that grants unlimited streaming.

However, you can also sign up for the FREE Netflix trial version that allows unlimited streaming for 30 days. So let us take a look at how you can watch ‘Mimi’ on Netflix for FREE. All you have to do is follow these simple instructions as given:

Visit the Netflix website at www.netflix.com or mobile app. Type in your email address in the middle of the screen. Click on ‘Get Started’. Click on the ‘Try 30 Days Free’ option and select ‘Continue’. Enter a new password for your account and click on ‘Continue’. Click on ‘See Plans’ and choose a suitable plan for which you will be billed after your trial version ends. Click on ‘Continue’ and enter your payment details. Select ‘Start Membership’ to begin your FREE trial version of Netflix.

Do note that you can also cancel your subscription, if you wish to, before the end of the Free trial version date.

Watch Mimi Hindi Movie Online for FREE

There are a few online streaming platforms where fans can watch ‘Mimi’ online for Free. However, do note it is illegal to stream content from these websites and it could be a chargeable offense to do so. Always support official streaming platforms and make sure you do not access any other websites such as:yts.ag , watchepisodesonline.com , 123moviesgo.ch , worldfree4u.com , watchonline.ca and officetv.com .

Official Netflix Trailer for Mimi:

For those who wish to have a sneak peek into what the movie is going to be about, here’s the official Youtube trailer for ‘Mimi’ released on Netflix India’s channel.