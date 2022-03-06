Milo Ventimiglia found his first big TV role after This Is Us. And it’s not Jack Pearson

This is UsSix seasons have been spent telling the story of the Pearson family through multiple generations. However, that saga will be ending in May. While fans will have to say goodbye to the Pearsons in less than three months, that won’t necessarily mean losing the cast from television. Milo Ventimiglia who has played Jack from the beginning despite the character’s death in Season 2 He has now landed his next major TV role. He weighed in shortly before the news broke. Where his career might take him next This is Us He’s definitely not Jack Pearson now, however!

Milo Ventimiglia has been signed up to star in and executive producer a new project called Keep the Company You LoveThis is the which Deadline According to reports, ABC has given the pilot order. The actor would play a con man by the name of Charlie, who falls in love with Emma – who happens to be an undercover CIA agent – after a night together, despite the fact that their career paths are bound to collide in the worst way. Charlie will try to get out of the family business of running cons while Emma works to apprehend the criminal who controls Charlie’s family’s debts. The question is whether they can deal with the lies they’ve had to tell and manage to save themselves and their families from terrible repercussions.

Even though This is Us hasn’t come to an end yet, I feel pretty comfortable saying that fans aren’t going to get a reveal that Jack and Rebecca Pearson ever had a relationship like what Keep the Company You LoveCharlie and Emma have been occupied! A con man/CIA agent dynamic isn’t What was it that Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia exchanged vows In the early days of This is Us.

There are no details about who would play the Emma to Ventimiglia’s Charlie for The Company You Keep, but Ventimiglia would executive produce along with HBO Max’s DegrassiJulia Cohen, co-creator of the pilot, is also writing it. Cohen has connections to several successful ABC series as she was a co-executive Producer on some of these shows. Quantico and – more recently – A Million Little Things.

This project is based upon a Korean format called My fellow citizensThis series aired for more than 30 episodes. However, it is currently in the pilot stage at ABC. There’s no guarantee that The Company You Keepnot be promoted beyond the pilot rank, but casting an actor as talented as Milo Ventimiglia would be a good idea. This is UsThis seems like an excellent way to get the project started. It’s been in the works for quite some time. It was first announced in January. Deadline It is listed as a project. “buzzed about”The upcoming slate for network TV pilots. It’s also worth noting that ABC found a hit with another project based on a Korean series, with The often emotional The Good Doctor .