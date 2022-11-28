Millions urge Android and iPhone users to test lifesaving technology now

Everyone who owns an iPhone or Android should review their emergency settings immediately.

They could keep you safe in a dangerous situation – so you need to familiarise yourself with how they work.

Here’s everything you need to know about iPhone.

Setting up Emergency Contacts on your iPhone is a must.

An emergency SOS feature on the iPhone allows you to quickly dial 911 for assistance.

You can add emergency contacts.

Once an emergency call has ended, your iPhone will then alert these emergency contacts with a text message – although this can be cancelled if you prefer.

Your iPhone can send you your location information to Emergency Contacts.

If your location changes, updates will be sent to the contact.

To set Emergency Contacts up, go to the Health app, then tap your profile picture.

Click on Medical ID, hit Edit and scroll down to Emergency Contacts.

You can then activate Emergency SOS using the “five click” trick.

How do I activate Emergency SOS

You can activate Emergency SOS in two different ways.

Press the side- or top button 5 times to open the Emergency SOS slider.

Alternatively, you can also visit iPhone 8 Or press the volume button at the top and then the side buttons to reveal the slider.

To start the call, drag the emergency slider.

You can choose the way you want to call by going into Settings > Emergency SOS.

“If you continue to hold down the side button and volume button, instead of dragging the slider, a countdown will start and an alert will sound,” Apple explained.

“If you hold down the buttons until the countdown has finished, your iPhone will automatically call the emergency services.”

Identification for medical purposes

There’s an additional feature that you might want to turn on, which is a great bonus.

Apple has created a feature called Medical ID that quickly displays your key health info.

“Medical ID helps emergency responders access your critical medical information from the Lock Screen, without needing your passcode,” Apple explained.

“They can see information such as allergies and medical conditions, as well as who to contact in case of an emergency.”

Go to the Health App and tap on your profile picture at the top-right corner.

Click the link to activate Medical ID.

Select Edit, then click on ‘Show When locked’.

You can also select Share During Emergency Call – although this clever iPhone trick only works in the US.

Add all information, then click Done.

You can view your Medical Identification by opening the Lock Screen, then tapping the Emergency button.

Click the button for Medical ID to view the information.

How to make Android emergency contacts

Although Android’s emergency functions are slightly more limited than Apple’s, you can still send location information to your contacts or set up a Google medical ID using a Google smartphone.

Click ‘Emergency’ on your lock screen.

Click on ‘Emergency information” and you will see either a plus symbol or a pen symbol, depending on which phone it is.

After completing the password request, you can update and/or add your emergency contact information.

You can also download Google’s Trusted contacts appYou can send location requests to friends and also use the.

Sign in, download the app and start creating your contact list.

Simply click on ‘Add contacts’ to create your list.

This will allow contacts to access the app from their smartphones and to approve you request that they be emergency contacts.

You can also download the app for iPhones, so that your contacts aren’t limited to Android users.

Android Emergency Location Sending to Contacts

After you’ve set everything up, your friends can request your location to check your battery status.

It’s possible to do it the same for them.

Go to the main screen and select a contact to send a location notification. Then click on ‘Send location Alert Now’.

If you do not click the “Stop” button, your location will remain public for 24 hours.

Click on the name of a contact to request their address.

After a default five minute time, if the user doesn’t send it back within that time, then their location will be automatically shared by their smartphone app.

