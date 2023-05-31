Millions of Sky customers warned over bank-raiding email hiding in your inbox – check it now

BRITS risk being caught out by dangerous scam emails – so you need to know the warning signs.

Sky has issued a security note that outlines the “simple” steps you can take to prevent identity fraud.

1 Avoid being fooled by clever emails from scammers Sky

These scams can strike in a matter of seconds – and your info and money can end up in the hands of crooks before you realise what’s even happened.

Cyber-criminals often target Brits over email with scheming tricks to steal their private info.

If you have been tricked and given your personal information, fraudsters can take advantage of you very quickly.

Sky warned that scammers could use the info to create and open bank accounts, take out credit cards or loans, make purchases in your name and more.

Sky now offers three simple tips on how to keep your information safe from hackers.

First, be very cautious when you get a sudden email or call demanding money.

Sky warns: “Never divulge any account or login information to an unknown email or caller.

This email or phone call can make you feel frightened.

It’s best to be cautious and not hurry.

Instead, contact Sky directly using the details on the official website or app.

Make sure you use a password that is very secure.

Sky recommends that you use different passwords on each website and create strong passwords.

It is important to make sure that the password you choose is long, complex and difficult for others to guess.

The second step is to never reuse passwords.

In the event that one of these passwords were compromised, they could then be used by hackers to access your other accounts.

Secondly, make sure that you update your devices on a regular basis.

Sky recommends that you update your security software on all devices connected to the internet.

You can ensure your security by updating apps and devices.

The updates can close potentially dangerous security flaws that are open to hackers.

Most security updates can be downloaded and installed for free.

You need to take the advice given or you may find yourself facing serious problems.

Sky has warned that “identity theft may lead to fraud, which can directly impact your finances.”

“And [it] It could make it harder for you to obtain a credit card, a home loan or other loans until your case is settled.”