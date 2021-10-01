Millions of Samsung and Android Phones ‘Being Silently Charged’ By THESE Apps And You Might Need to Uninstall Theses Apps Just Incase

MILLIONS of Android users are being told to uninstall apps that could be secretly costing them money.

The malware has been designed to look like legitimate apps and has targeted 10 million Android users from over 70 countries.

5You should uninstall any of the apps mentioned in the report

According to a recent report by Zimperium Labs, the innocent-looking apps were costing unknowing Android users around $42 per month.

The money-making scheme is said to date back to November 2020.

That’s when criminals were putting the apps on the Google Play Store and third-party app stores.

Around 200 apps are said to have been involved.

They covered a range of categories, including dating and entertainment.

One app called “Handy Translator Pro” was said to have over 500,000 installs.

People affected come from worldwide, including the US, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Spain, the UK.

Zimperium researchers Aazim Yaswant and Nipun Gupta said in their report: “While typical premium service scams take advantage of phishing techniques, this specific global scam has hidden behind malicious Android applications acting as Trojans, allowing it to take advantage of user interactions for increased spread and infection.”

The legitimate-looking apps subscribed users to premium services without them knowing and started charging them monthly.

Victims who downloaded the apps would receive notifications saying they had won a prize.

When they clicked on this notification, they were asked to give a phone number which then signed them up to a $35 per month ‘service.’

The Google Play Store has removed the apps, but you may still have some on your phone, or you may spot them in a third-party store.

If you do have the apps, uninstall them immediately.

Unfortunately, there is no way to get a refund for any money lost.

You can find all the apps in the Zimperium Labs report, but the main ones with the most installs are mentioned below.

The apps to uninstall Zimperium Labs wants you to watch out for these apps… Handy Translator Pro

Heart Rate and Pulse Tracker

GPS Location Tracker

iCare – Find Location

My Chat Translator

Bus – Metrolis 2021

Free Translator Photo

Locker Tool

Fingerprint Changer

Call Recoder Pro

Instant Speech Translation

Racers Car Driver

Slime Simulator

Keyboard Themes

What’s’ Me Sticker

Amazing Video Editor

Safe Lock

Heart Rhythm

Smart Spot Locator

CutCut Pro

OFFRoaders – Survive

Phone Finder by Clapping

Bus Driving Simulator

Fingerprint Defender

Lifeel – scan and test

Launcher iOS 15

Idle Gun Tycoon

Scanner App Scan Docs & Notes

Chat Translator All Messengers

Hunt Contact

Icony

Horoscope : Fortune

Fitness Point

Qibla AR Pro

Heart Rate and Meal Tracker

Mine Easy Translator

PhoneControl Block Spam Calls

Parallax paper 3D

SnapLens – Photo Translator

Qibla Pass Direction

Caller-x

Clap

Photo Effect Pro

iConnected Tracker

Smart Call Recorder

Daily Horoscope & Life Palmestry

Qibla Compass (Kaaba Locator)

Prookie-Cartoon Photo Editor

Qibla Ultimate

Truck – RoudDrive Offroad

GPS Phone Tracker – Family Locator

Call Recorder iCall

PikCho Editor app

Street Cars: pro Racing

Cinema Hall: Free HD Movies

Live Wallpaper & Background

Intelligent Translator Pro

Face Analyzer

TrueCaller & TrueRecoder

iTranslator_ Text & Voice & Photo

Pulse App – Heart Rate Monitor

Video & Photo Recovery Manager 2

Fitness Trainer

ClipBuddy

Vector arts

Ludo Speak v2.0

Battery Live Wallpaper 4K

Heart Rate Pro Health Monitor

Locatoria – Find Location

GetContacter

AR Phone Booster – Battery Saver

English Arabic Translator direct

VPN Zone – Fast & Easy Proxy

100% Projector for Mobile Phone

Clap To Find My Phone

Screen Mirroring TV Cast

Free Calls WorldWide

My Locator Plus

Language Translator-Easy&Fast

WiFi Unlock Password Pro X

Pony Video Chat-Live Stream

Easy TV Show

CIAO – Live Video Chat

Keyboard: Virtual Projector App

Bag X-Ray 100% Scanner

Mobile Things Finder

Heart Rate Monitor

Caller ID & Spam Blocker

Free Coupons 2021

Launcher iOS for Android

