Millions of Samsung and Android Phones ‘Being Silently Charged’ By THESE Apps And You Might Need to Uninstall Theses Apps Just Incase

MILLIONS of Android users are being told to uninstall apps that could be secretly costing them money.
The malware has been designed to look like legitimate apps and has targeted 10 million Android users from over 70 countries.
According to a recent report by Zimperium Labs, the innocent-looking apps were costing unknowing Android users around $42 per month.
The money-making scheme is said to date back to November 2020.
That’s when criminals were putting the apps on the Google Play Store and third-party app stores.
Around 200 apps are said to have been involved.
They covered a range of categories, including dating and entertainment.
One app called “Handy Translator Pro” was said to have over 500,000 installs.
People affected come from worldwide, including the US, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Spain, the UK.
Zimperium researchers Aazim Yaswant and Nipun Gupta said in their report: “While typical premium service scams take advantage of phishing techniques, this specific global scam has hidden behind malicious Android applications acting as Trojans, allowing it to take advantage of user interactions for increased spread and infection.”
The legitimate-looking apps subscribed users to premium services without them knowing and started charging them monthly.
Victims who downloaded the apps would receive notifications saying they had won a prize.
When they clicked on this notification, they were asked to give a phone number which then signed them up to a $35 per month ‘service.’
The Google Play Store has removed the apps, but you may still have some on your phone, or you may spot them in a third-party store.
If you do have the apps, uninstall them immediately.
Unfortunately, there is no way to get a refund for any money lost.
You can find all the apps in the Zimperium Labs report, but the main ones with the most installs are mentioned below.
The apps to uninstall
Zimperium Labs wants you to watch out for these apps…
- Handy Translator Pro
- Heart Rate and Pulse Tracker
- GPS Location Tracker
- iCare – Find Location
- My Chat Translator
- Bus – Metrolis 2021
- Free Translator Photo
- Locker Tool
- Fingerprint Changer
- Call Recoder Pro
- Instant Speech Translation
- Racers Car Driver
- Slime Simulator
- Keyboard Themes
- What’s’ Me Sticker
- Amazing Video Editor
- Safe Lock
- Heart Rhythm
- Smart Spot Locator
- CutCut Pro
- OFFRoaders – Survive
- Phone Finder by Clapping
- Bus Driving Simulator
- Fingerprint Defender
- Lifeel – scan and test
- Launcher iOS 15
- Idle Gun Tycoon
- Scanner App Scan Docs & Notes
- Chat Translator All Messengers
- Hunt Contact
- Icony
- Horoscope : Fortune
- Fitness Point
- Qibla AR Pro
- Heart Rate and Meal Tracker
- Mine Easy Translator
- PhoneControl Block Spam Calls
- Parallax paper 3D
- SnapLens – Photo Translator
- Qibla Pass Direction
- Caller-x
- Clap
- Photo Effect Pro
- iConnected Tracker
- Smart Call Recorder
- Daily Horoscope & Life Palmestry
- Qibla Compass (Kaaba Locator)
- Prookie-Cartoon Photo Editor
- Qibla Ultimate
- Truck – RoudDrive Offroad
- GPS Phone Tracker – Family Locator
- Call Recorder iCall
- PikCho Editor app
- Street Cars: pro Racing
- Cinema Hall: Free HD Movies
- Live Wallpaper & Background
- Intelligent Translator Pro
- Face Analyzer
- TrueCaller & TrueRecoder
- iTranslator_ Text & Voice & Photo
- Pulse App – Heart Rate Monitor
- Video & Photo Recovery Manager 2
- Fitness Trainer
- ClipBuddy
- Vector arts
- Ludo Speak v2.0
- Battery Live Wallpaper 4K
- Heart Rate Pro Health Monitor
- Locatoria – Find Location
- GetContacter
- AR Phone Booster – Battery Saver
- English Arabic Translator direct
- VPN Zone – Fast & Easy Proxy
- 100% Projector for Mobile Phone
- Clap To Find My Phone
- Screen Mirroring TV Cast
- Free Calls WorldWide
- My Locator Plus
- Language Translator-Easy&Fast
- WiFi Unlock Password Pro X
- Pony Video Chat-Live Stream
- Easy TV Show
- CIAO – Live Video Chat
- Keyboard: Virtual Projector App
- Bag X-Ray 100% Scanner
- Mobile Things Finder
- Heart Rate Monitor
- Caller ID & Spam Blocker
- Free Coupons 2021
- Launcher iOS for Android
