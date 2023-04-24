Millions of iPhone users and Android users alerted to five popular bank-emptying scams

There are many different types of scams, making it difficult to differentiate between them.

Virgin Media O2 revealed to the public that in just March, it blocked five of the most popular texts.

Some messages do make it past firewalls, which are used by many companies to prevent such messages reaching the public.

This is the most popular “hi dad/mum” message.

Texts like “Hi Mum” tend to suggest that your child has lost or broken his phone and needs money.

The second most common fake delivery text is using names such as Royal Mail, DPD, and Evri.

Third most commonly blocked scams are those involving bank payments or issues.

The fourth most common scam is crypto- or investment fraud, and the fifth one involves apparent debt forgiveness.

These five account for more than 95 percent of scam messages blocked on Virgin Media O2’s network.

Whoever receives an alleged scam text is encouraged to report it for free by calling the National Reporting Service 7726.

The experts will be able to block this number and prevent anyone from falling victim.

“We’re working relentlessly to stop fraudsters in their tracks, helping keep our customers safer by blocking millions of spam texts and calls every month,” said Liam Rawsthorne, Head of Fraud at Virgin Media O2.

“The five most common texts blocked on our network show just how sophisticated scammers are, with these criminals always looking for new ways to reach their victim by posing as the people and businesses we trust.

“Taking the time to stop and think before calling back or clicking through can make all the difference and, by forwarding on scam texts to 7726 for free, you can help spot new trends and tricks, so we can build even stronger defences.”

