Millions of iPhone & Android users warned over ‘poison arrow’ that empties banks – don’t ignore official ‘5-step’ alert

MILLIONS of iPhone and Android users have been warned against a “poison arrow” that could lead to them losing thousands of dollars.

Victims can be scammed in many different ways. They may offer money, gifts or even love.

1 Citibank has warned customers about fake romance scams Credit: Getty

Citibank reports that in 2021, Americans reporting being victims of romance frauds have lost up to $1billion.

According to Citibank, there are approximately 200 million customer accounts at Citibank around the world. Forbes.

The popular bank with its US headquarters has been established to prevent customers falling for similar frauds. Five key tips have been released To avoid falling for the fake cupid arrow.

BE VERY CAREFUL AFTER YOU SEND PERSONAL INFORMATION.

To build trust with new friends and to establish connections, it’s important to disclose information about you.

However, Citibank warns that scammers may use certain information – such as your location or job – to target you.

Share information with others that may cause you harm.

AVOID COMMUNICATIONS THAT ARE VERY IMPORTANT

It is crucial to communicate with someone you meet on dating websites or apps before going in person.

“…Sharing your phone number before you’ve verified the relationship can lead to unexpected consequences,” Citibank warned.

To further safeguard your data, you can use an encrypted messaging app such as Signal or WhatsApp if you decide to quit a dating website or app.

ALWAYS BE HONEST

You can protect yourself against fraudsters by trusting your instincts.

Citibank recommends that all customers “be suspicious” of potential connections that are always giving reasons for why they are unable to meet in person or video chat, making it difficult to verify their identity.

The bank also notes that if the online romance seems “too attractive or attentive,” it might be too good to be true.

Recognize InconSISTENCIES

If you are talking with a potential beau online and find they’ve told you three different versions of what they do for work, or where they grew up – be cautious.

“If things aren’t adding up, there’s probably a reason,” Citibank warns.

Although it’s normal to forget some things, the bank advises that people be careful if there is a lot of gaps or inconsistencies.

SHARE Emotions, Not FUNDS

The bank’s last, and most important advice was to not send any money or gift to anyone you haven’t met in person.

You can instead share your feelings about that person.

“If they’re asking you to share your feelings and your finances, it’s likely that you’ve been poisoned by a false Cupid’s arrow,” Citibank cautioned.