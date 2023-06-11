Millions of Android, iPhone and Gmail users are warned about a ‘code’ message that could be a big red flag for identity theft

Unsuspectingly, millions of innocent people clicked on an electronic device link thinking that it was legitimate. However, in reality it was a fraud.

Millions of computer and phone users have been warned that they should be on the lookout for any red flags which could indicate someone trying to steal your identity.

1 The number of phishing scams is on the increase. You should keep an eye out for red flags in order to avoid being a victim. Credit: Getty

Watch out for unexpected messages via SMS or emails requesting verification codes.

These messages could indicate a phishing attack or that someone is trying to get into your account. Cybersecurity experts claim this trend has been on the increase.

The hacking scams continue to evolve, and more individuals are being duped.

You may also be experiencing this if your personal information has been compromised in a security breach.

Not all emails or texts with codes of verification are fake. You may receive a code of verification for an entirely legitimate reason.

How to Spot a Scam Verification Code

What you should do if you receive a code of verification that you didn’t expect.

To find out whether your data has been compromised, check the cybersecurity databases. Enter your phone or email to get started. Free online tools are available. Databases available.

It’s vital to check your account immediately if the alerts come from your bank to prevent any malicious activity. Call the official number instead of responding to the notification.

You should change your password if you believe someone has tried to compromise your account.

When you click on a link that appears suspicious, the experts advise creating a brand new password immediately.

When criminality is not involved

Getting a recovery code you weren’t expecting could mean someone made an account with your email – either accidentally or not.

The kids may use the wrong email or number to create accounts.

Two-factor authentication is not something that children are familiar with. When they try to sign in to their new account, the site’s confirmation code goes straight to you.

You can change your password on the website if you are receiving verification codes from accounts that you have never created.

OTHER WAYS OF DETECTING IDENTITY THIEF

Other signs of identity theft can be spotted by paying attention to the following.

Look for charges you don’t recognize . If your regular bills stop coming, you may have a new billing address.

. If your regular bills stop coming, you may have a new billing address. Be on the lookout for missing mail , or new, unexpected mail.

, or new, unexpected mail. Review your credit report regularly for any suspicious activity . The three credit bureaus (Equifax Experian and TransUnion) are required to provide you with a free report.

. The three credit bureaus (Equifax Experian and TransUnion) are required to provide you with a free report. Watch out for unusual tax documents . Identity thieves love to file fraudulent tax returns in people’s names and steal their tax refunds.

. Identity thieves love to file fraudulent tax returns in people’s names and steal their tax refunds. Monitor your social media accounts for suspicious activity.

What to do if you are a victim

If you think you might be the victim of identity theft, here’s what you should do:

Inform the bank/company.

Contact one or more credit agencies and put a Fraud Alert in place. It is the responsibility of the agency that you have contacted to notify both others. Request a free report on your credit.

The FTC will help you recover from your crime. You canReport Identity TheftOnline, you can contact the FTC and receive a customized recovery plan.

Report the matter to police. Although the police may not pursue the matter, it’s still a good idea to report it – if only to say you did so.

It could mean the difference between protecting assets and becoming a victim, losing money or even having your account locked.