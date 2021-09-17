Miley Cyrus’s Fried Chicken Photos Get Her Into Trouble With Netizens

Miley Cyrus, who has been chowing down on fried chicken while in her underpants, is getting the cold shoulder from fans as her video racks up views. The 28-year-old superstar singer made headlines ahead of Sunday night’s MTV VMAs when an Instagram post gearing up to the annual red carpet event came with three slides.

Cyrus gave a nod to her partnership with wellness brand Hers. She also mentioned her #1 spot on the charts for her Metallica cover. Cyrus then added a clip of herself enjoying fried chicken. It looks like fans have beef – with the chicken.

Scroll for the video, one requiring a swipe right. The “Prisoner” hit-maker, opening with a glam bathtub shot as she shouted out Hers, quickly moved to a look she’s better known for.

As she took selfies, the former Disney star was all scruffy with a crop top and a wavy mullet. The video showed the blonde indulging in her favorite Southern snack, but fans are now confused – some, even slamming the star as they seem to think she’s vegan – she was.

Cyrus was quickly told: “Not the chicken!” with another fan writing: “Isn’t Miley vegan? Wtf.” Meanwhile, a popular comment read: “I miss vegan Miley.” It looks like this set of fans missed the 2019 memo, though. See the singer’s words on her veganism after the video – swipe for the chicken.

Speaking a while back, Cyrus said in an interview, “I was vegan for a very long time and I’ve had to introduce fish and omegas into my life because my brain wasn’t functioning properly.”

Huge lifestyle changes for @MileyCyrus after quitting veganism. 🥦 “If I could learn to live 110% living a vegan lifestyle that would be ideal. I just didn’t get there.”#MileyCyrus #MidnightSky #SHEISMILEYCYRUS pic.twitter.com/BtPsTFaqik — The Edge (@TheEdgeNZ) September 14, 2020



Continuing, the “Wrecking Ball” hitmaker added: “Now I’m so much sharper than I was and I think that I was, at one point, pretty malnutrition. I remember going to Glastonbury [music festival] and that was a show that I loved — I loved my performance — but I was running on empty.”

Those comments just kept on coming, though, as the fan asked whether the singer is “still vegan.” Some, however, weren’t prepared to see her slammed. “Why do you care what she does? The only one you can control is your own self and own choices,” One follower retorted angrily.