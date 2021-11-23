Miley Cyrus: Cool Facts You Most Likely Never Knew

In uncredited roles, she appeared in “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.”





Miley Cyrus was the voice of a character in one scene.



Marvel/Disney







2017 was a brief time that Cyrus joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” end-credit scenes.

She voiced Mainframe the character, and James Gunn told her he wanted her to take on the role.

“I was watching ‘The Voice’ and I [thought] she’s so likable and her voice is awesome, she’s got the best voice,”Sarah Ruhlman, the reporter, was informed by the director Sarah Scoop. “And then I asked Kevin [Feige], what do you think about casting Miley Cyrus as the voice of Mainframe? He was like well if you think we can get her … and I got her to do it.”

BuzzFeed NewsThere is also the possibility that Cyrus’ character might return to future MCU movies.