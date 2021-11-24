Miley Cyrus closes; Drake, BTS cut

It wouldn’t be an awards show without an accompanying list of grievances.

But while the nominations for the 64th annual Grammy Awards certainly validated the Recording Academy’s A renewed commitment to diversity, some familiar names – frequent visitors to the Grammy podium – were either shunned or relegated to smaller genre categories.

Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, H.E.R. and Olivia Rodrigo are among the top nominees this year, while jazz-R&B musician Jon BatisteAwarded a Leading 11 Nominations

However, chart-toppers include Drake, Miley Cyrus BTS didn’t get much love.

“The thing that keeps me up at night is that we don’t get a chance to honor all of the amazing projects produced every year,”USA TODAY speaks with Harvey Mason Jr., Recording Academy President and CEO. “I come from the music sphere and know the feeling of putting your heart and soul into a project, hoping to get recognized. But we only have 10 slots and one winner (for each category).”

Here are some notable surprises and snubs:

Grammys 2022 snubs

Miley Cyrus

Joan Jett is the sole guest, despite a guest list that included Stevie Nicks Dua Lipa Billy Idol, Cyrus’ seventh studio album, “Plastic Hearts”was left blank. Maybe voters didn’t cotton to her valentine to the ’80sIt is a shame. The release not only brims with Cyrus’ passion for the era but singles “Prisoner”(With Dua Lipa) “Angels Like You”Ryan Tedder wrote a co-write, which exemplifies her ability to marry rock charm and authenticity.

Machine Gun Kelly

His fifth studio album, “Tickets to My Downfall,”Kelly was regarded as a pop-punkster, who had formally abandoned his hip-hop roots. His guitar-fronted, slick anthems weren’t worthy of a single nomination. However, his musical partnership with Blink-182’s Travis Barker as well as a hit rock single with him was a major factor in his continued musical success. “Papercuts,”His upcoming “Born with Horns”Album, MGK should be eligible for Grammy consideration in the future.

Drake

You can expect another round with Drake vs. Kanye. Drake won the album of the Year award for his song “Drake vs. Kanye”. Many tinkered with “Donda.” But Drake, despite breaking Spotify records, becoming the eighth artist in Billboard history to earn 10 No. 1 albumsWith “Certified Lover Boy”Ye outsold him with first-week sales. He was not recognized for best Rap Album or best Rap Performance (“Way 2 Sexy”With Future and Young Thug The Weeknd would appreciate a word.

BTS

We’ll acknowledge that “Butter” isn’t as hearty a slice of pop perfection as its predecessor, “Dynamite.” But it’s still a blissfully fun contribution from the K-pop superstars – not to mentionThe song of summer that broke a record on Spotify’s global chart for biggest song debut in the platform’s history. There was only one nominee for best pop group/duo performance. The BTS Army would appreciate a word.

Megan Thee Stallion

Nomination for best rap performance (“Thot S—”() is acceptable, however the most recent Winner of the best new artist We had every reason for optimism about that her debut album, “Good News,” Would earn a few back slaps. The critically acclaimed album landed at No. The platinum singles were spawned by the album, which reached No. 2 on the Billboard 200 Album Chart. “Body” “Cry Baby”Megan was also pushed into the conversation with DaBaby and other notable female rappers.

Ariana Grande

The Grammy-winner with the double Grammys Published “Positions” to reasonable acclaim as she continued to push a sound that mingled pop with R&B and trap. Even though the album featured more club thumpers than breathy ballads, it still earned her a number one. It was also the single that earned her a Grammy nomination. Although the album will compete for best pop vocal album it was expected that it would merit a larger Grammy spotlight.

Lorde

“Solar Power”It is one of the works. Jack Antonoff was named Producer of the YearNomination, but what about the artist? MIA this Year. While “Solar Power” wasn’t as adored as her 2013 debut “Pure Heroine” or 2017’s “Melodrama,”It was a stylistic shift that appeals to the Grammy crew. Lorde has called “Solar Power”Her “weed album”Due to her songs being steeped with hazy psychedelic rock and having fewer instruments than her previous work, Evidently, the voters preferred her at the clubs.

Taylor Swift

We know this because of her “Miss Americana” documentary, the album of the year category is the one that Swift covets the most, so no doubt she’s pleased with “Evermore”Landing among the year’s heavyweights. But where? “Willow,” which she performed as part of a medley at this year’s Grammy ceremony? Or “No Body, No Crime,”Swift was able to return to her country radio roots. Swift’s album mention seems a bit stifling, even though it’s not.

Morgan Wallen

Recording Academy honcho Mason confirmed the embattled country singera candidate to be nominated“As long as the requirements meet our standards as far as date and genre, we don’t decide who is eligible,”Mason said this to USA TODAY. However, despite the huge commercial success of “Dangerous: The Double Album,”Hit singles “Sand in My Boots,” “7 Summers” “More Than My Hometown,” Grammy voters didn’t acknowledge Wallen, who was caught on camera uttering a racial slur in February.

Alicia Keys, Kacey Musgraves, Lizzo

One year you’re a Grammy darling and the next cycle, a distant memory. It’s not all bad. Keys, Who has won a staggering 15 GrammysThe nominee was chosen from among 29 nominations and placed in the category of best immersive audio albums (recordings on formats such as DVD Audio, Atmos, or Blu-Ray). “Alicia”She shares a record for the year that she did not win for solo work but instead for her collaborative work. “A Beautiful Noise,”Brandi Carlile, which she performed on “Every Vote Counts: A Celebration of Democracy” (it’s also on the digital version of “Alicia”).

In the interim, you can still find former Musgraves won album of the Year, whose “Golden Hour” garnered an armload of trophies at the 2019 ceremony between the general and country categories, only nabbed a bit of recognition for “Camera Roll”(Best Country Song and Best Solo Performance), taken from her current album (aka “the divorce one”), “Star-Crossed.”

As for Lizzo, she’s just a year removed from scoring her first three career Grammys, but her 2021 single with Cardi B, “Rumors,” didn’t merit any attention.

Grammys 2022 surprises

Jon Batiste

Faithful viewers “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” are well-aware of Batiste’s nimble musicianshipStay Human, his band. But even with the jazz/R&B trailblazer’s sterling resume, his 11 nominations – the most among any artist this year – his isn’t a name expected among the album of the year (“We Are”) and record of the year (“Freedom”) lineups. It’s been a celebratory period for Batiste, who snagged an Academy Award 2021 For the best original score “Soul.”He has not won despite three Grammy nominations. But with his current multiple nominations spread across jazz, R&B, American roots and classical categories, that will likely change in January.

ABBA

We’re the first to agree that ABBA’s absence among Grammy winners is blasphemous. But we’re also rational enough to realize that while their ’70s and ’80s output – “Mamma Mia,” “Waterloo,” “Dancing Queen” “The Winner Takes It All” – was undoubtedly deserving of awards praise, the single “I Still Have Faith In You,”The following are the group’s first album (“Voyage”) in 40-plus years,It is an unusual addition for the record of the years.