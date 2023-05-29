Miles Teller & Wife Keleigh Enjoy a Gorgeous Date At Taylor Swift Concert

I bet they will think about this for quite a long time.

Miles Teller The wife Keleigh Sperry-TellerOn May 27, they were on sacred ground when they attended Taylor SwiftTour with footballer Aaron Rodgers. The NFL quarterback posted footage of the couple—who starred in Taylor’s 2021 music video for “I Bet You Think About Me”—dancing their hearts out at the singer’s latest show at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Aaron captioned this video “Taylor Time.”

Keleigh, who married the Divergent actor in 2019, also shared a photo of them toasting from inside the VIP tent at the concert. (Learn morePicturesof Keleigh and Miles at the show.)

They are both longtime fans and thrilled to be a part of her new music video. Red (Taylor’s Version). track. Keleigh captionedPhotos of her with the director on set. “I’ll be your invisible wife any day.”