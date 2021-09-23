Mikel Arteta says Eddie Nketiah is showing up Arsenal flops on ‘how to be professional’

Mikel Arteta has told Arsenal’s flops to use Eddie Nketiah as an example moving forward.

This follows his excellent goal against Wimbledon at the Carabao Cup Wednesday night. He had been through a tough time with the squad.

After their win over the Dons 3-0, the Gunners have advanced to the next round of competition. They will be hosting Leeds.

Arteta said it was a positive step ahead of the north London derby, where they will need all their confidence.

Tottenham had already lost two games against Crystal Palace and Chelsea before the penalty shootout win against Wolves on Wednesday night. Arsenal is now set for a big clash.









And while Nketiah is not expected to start, the Englishman was in fine form against Wimbledon – netting a brilliant goal.

The ball was whipped low into the box by the 22-year old, and Nketiah diverted it towards goal with an impressive backheel to confirm his victory.

Although several clubs were interested in the England U-21 international, such as Crystal Palace, West Ham and a few Bundesliga teams this summer, no transfer took place.









And Arteta has told Arsenal’s sulky stars to look at Nketiah as a role model for his professionalism over the situation.

He said: “I think Eddie gives us a lesson every day in how a professional should do his job.

“There was lots of speculation around him. He doesn’t let his guard down, he trains hard and supports each team-mate. I’m so happy for him.”

Wednesday evening was Nketiah’s first competitive outing with the first team this season.

However, last season Nketiah made 17 appearances in the Premier League, but he only managed to find the net twice.







Arsenal now has three consecutive wins and Tottenham is on the horizon. Arteta wants to continue the momentum.

“It’s really important, confidence rises,” He added.

“Competition brings the best out of you when you have difficult moments and the boys have managed to win three games in a row.

“Credit to how they have handled the situation and now they are obviously looking forward to play on Sunday in what is our biggest game of the season [at home to Spurs].”