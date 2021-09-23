Mikel Arteta makes ‘proud’ admission after Eddie Nketiah’s Carabao Cup goal

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said he was “so proud” of youngster Eddie Nketiah after the 22-year-old scored a beautiful goal in the Gunners’ 3-0 League Cup victory against AFC Wimbledon.

The forward provided a stunning finish to a wonderful free-flowing team move; back-heeling Cedric Soares’ cut-back into the far corner of the net.

It was the perfect end to Arteta’s sides’ third consecutive victory in all competitions.

Arsenal had a difficult start to the season, losing three straight matches to Chelsea, Manchester City and Brentford. This left them at the bottom of the Premier League.

However, the victory against the Dons suggests they are in a period of recovery, and Arteta was especially happy with Nketiah’s performance.









“I’m so proud of this kid,” said the Arsenal manager.

“He has not played much, there has been a lot of speculation around him.

“The way he trains, the way he behaves, he is always willing to help the team.”

Nketiah’s future appeared to be anywhere but the Emirates Stadium over the summer, with Crystal Palace keen on the young striker.

Patrick Vieira was said to be interested in the promising forward, and the Eagles even bid £8m for his services.

The Gunners turned down their offer for the youngster who has been with the club from the age of 14 and is a long-standing member.

It was also understood the North Londoners were demanding around £20m for his services, but Palace were not willing to go near to that figure.





However, Nketiah’s slick finish against the League One side was a clear demonstration of his talent.

This was his first goal since October 2020. He scored it in a 3-0 Europa League win against Dundalk FC.

In his debut appearance for the club, he played 83 minutes against Wimbledon.