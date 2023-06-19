Mike Wolfe of American Pickers shares rare picture with daughter Charlie, 11 as the star and preteen smile in sweet moment

AMERICAN Pickers’ Mike Wolfe posted a special photo to mark Father’s Day with his daughter Charlie.

On Sunday, the 59 year old posted a sweet photo on Instagram of him cuddling his daughter.

3 Mike Wolfe posted a photo of his 11-year-old daughter Charlie to celebrate Father’s Day Credit: TikTok/@mikewolfeamericanpicker

3 The sweet picture shows him cuddling his daughter, aged 11, on the couch.

Mike smiled as Charlie, who was wearing a light-pink T-shirt, lay on his chest.

Mike’s kitten Midnight curled itself up next to Charlie.

The American Pickers star captioned the cute shot: “Starting out the day with some Fathers Day love from Charlie Wolfe and Midnight Wolfe!

“Happy Father’s Day Guys… Peace and love to you all.”

Mike shares Charlie with his ex-wife Jodi Faeth, who he was married to from 2012 to 2020.

Leticia is the new love of History Channel’s Jodi. The two often post photos together.

Mike occasionally also posts tributes on Facebook to Charlie.

Mike told Charlie in May that he had made it to the 6th grade.

Charlie was riding his blue scooter on a tree-lined, quiet street.

The preteen had her long hair down and wore a T-shirt from Taylor Swift’s Eras tour.

The shorts she added were worn and personalized Vans.

TV star Mike captioned the video: “And just like that she’s off to 6th grade Charlie Wolfe my baby girl.”

MIKE’S TRUE TRIBUTE

In March, Mike posted another photo of his daughter – along with his mother – in celebration of International Women’s Day.

On the photograph, which was taken from the back, both the grandmother and the granddaughter were hugging each other while they gazed over a tranquil body of water.

Charlie, wore a simple gray T-shirt for the sunny day, while Mike’sMom RitaThe woman wore jeans with a top in a blue pattern and accessorized it with a bracelet.

Mike captioned this photo, “I’m so grateful for the hardworking women who are in my life.”

“As a child, growing up with an unmarried mother I was exposed to the strength of women at a very young age.

My baby Charlie Wolfe can look up to so many powerful women in her life.

He concluded: “Happy #internationalwomensday.”