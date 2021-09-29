Mike Tindall Says He Punched Prince Harry to See Bodyguards’ Reaction

Mike Tindall said he once punched Prince Harry as an experiment to see his bodyguards’ reactions.

According to The Daily Mail, it only took a few seconds for him to be pinned to ground.

Tindall is married with Harry’s cousin Zara.

The Queen’s grandson-in-law Mike Tindall says he once punched the Duke of Sussex to see how his bodyguards would react.

Tindall, a former rugby player and is now married to Zara Tindall, Prince Harry’s cousin. Tindall has performed alongside the duke at numerous royal family events over the years.

Speaking at the event A Question Of Sport Live in London on Tuesday, Tindall spoke about celebrating England’s 2003 Rugby World Cup win in Sydney, Australia, with Harry and his then-teammate Iain Balshaw, according to the Daily Mail’s Richard Eden.

Paraphrasing Tindall’s comments, the Daily Mail reported that Tindall and Balshaw “thought it would be amusing to throw a few punches” at Harry to see how long it would take his security team to react. Tindall stated that Harry’s protection officers only took a few seconds to pin them down.





Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall were at the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry.





“At Balmoral, the family are now having the same conversation,” the Daily Mail quoted Tindall saying, seemingly as a joke. “Except the Queen has taken his security away.”

Harry said during his interview with Oprah Winfrey in March that his and Markle’s royal security had been withdrawn in 2020 due to their “change in status” from senior working royals to non-working royals.

Tindall seems to have maintained a close relationship since the Duchess and Duke of Sussex’s departure from royal life last year. Tindall stated to The Mirror that he keeps in touch with his royal cousins via the WhatsApp group chat.

“I wouldn’t say we’re cutting edge, but it’s just easier for some reason on WhatsApp,” He said.

Insider asked for comment from representatives of Tindall and the Duke Of Sussex.