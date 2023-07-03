Mikayla Hawken wears her wedding dress to marry Cody Hawken

Mikayla Hawken and Cody Nogueira are married. Internet personality Mikayla Nogueira looked like Cinderella in her wedding gown as she posted it online.

TikTok actress Mikayla Ngueira has finally tied the knot. She threw her own lavish wedding and invited everyone she loves (which included many influencers). She shared pictures and videos of the wedding on social media almost immediately. Fans were blown away by the celebration, which was no different from a royal ceremony.

Look at the wedding dress

Mikayla wore two dresses to the event. The wedding gown was similar to a Cinderella-style ballgown, with floral prints and no sleeves. It also had a veil.

Cody, in keeping with the all-white theme was also seen wearing a matching white suit. Meanwhile, the internet personality’s second dress was a sheer dress that was less in volume, making it easier for her to enjoy her first dance.

Other social media influencers were also present, including Dylan Mulvaney and Chris Olsen. James Charles was another.

Exclusive lip kits for weddings launched

Mikayla, ahead of her wedding announced she had collaborated with Elf Cosmetics on a limited-edition lipstick kit titled the marriage material.

This consisted of O FACE Satin Lipstick with an exclusive shade and a Cream Glide Lip Liner. This product sold out in minutes after its release.

This is not surprising as she’s known as a beauty expert who loves to suggest products and create makeup looks.

She did her makeup on the day of the wedding.

Mikayla chose to have some assistance for her special day, even though she is a beauty expert. She revealed on TikTok that Mario Dedivanovic did her makeup and Chris Appleton did her hair.

Earlier, it was speculated that Mikayla would do her own makeup for the wedding. Mikayla has decided to get some help this time.