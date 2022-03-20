Miguel Gaona Gets 30-Second KO. He Says He’s Not Surprised

Get the Insider app You can choose from a personalized feed, summary mode or a ad-free experience. Get the app Close icon A pair of crossed lines form an X. It is used to dismiss or close an interaction.

Miguel Gaona was able to finish his second pro-boxing bout in Los Angeles lightning fast.

Gilberto Aguilar was defeated by the youngster like he owed him money.

Later, he stated that he was not surprised by the speed and ease with which he won.

LOS ANGELES — 23-year-old boxer Miguel Gaona scored a 30-second knockout Saturday, and said after his win that he wasn’t even surprised that he wasn’t surprised at the thumping finish.

All of it took place during the preliminary section at the Golden Boy Promotions event, held at Galen Center in Los Angeles. It was broadcast on DAZN.

Gaona, a novice boxer, had just one pro fight before he took on Gilberto Aguilar, a super lightweight opponent for a four-round bout.

However, the young prospect displayed little signs of inexperience. He bullied and bludgeoned to his way to a difficult victory after a patient and methodical start.

Gaona moved forward and measured Aguilar’s distance with pawing shots, before unleashing a vicious attack on his opponent after he had backed into the corner.

Gaona mixed his attack up with head shots and body blows and it seemed like the latter left Aguilar in a heap on the floor, unable — or unwilling — to continue.

You can see the knockout right now:

Gaona sent an Insider statement in which he said that he was not surprised by the knockout.

Insider later witnessed Gaona with friends and supporters near press row. There was barely any scratch on his body.

“This is what we trained for,”He said. “[I’m] just happy we were able to get it done early.”

Other card: Elsewhere in the preliminary card, Dalis Kaliopu defeated Manuel Lara in the fourth round by knockout. John Ramirez defeated Roberto Pucheta after six rounds of decision. Ramla Ali finished second over Shelly Barrnett in a featherweight match.

Alejandro Reyes, whom Insider interviewed earlier this week after speaking with Jose Saucedo, won the seventh victory of his career, defeating Daniel Evangelista Jr.

The climactic finish to the bout can be seen right here

Reyes proclaimed the six-round victory win “a great experience”Insider was sent a post-fight declaration.

“It was a tough fight and we knew that coming in,”He said. “I had to listen to my corner. We made the adjustments that we needed to as the fight progressed.

“He was a hard fighter. He was a skilled fighter. It was an amazing learning experience, and we are grateful that we were able to complete the job.

DAZN’s Golden Boy Event was capped by an event featuring Alexis Rocha and Blair Cobbs, a charismatic welterweight.

Vergil Ortiz Jr., a knockout puncher, was scheduled to headline the show. However, he spent Monday night in hospital due to rhabdomyolysis.

Ortiz stated that he was able to start his recovery after a statement. “things could have been worse.”