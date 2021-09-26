Midnight Mass Cast: Where You’ve Seen The Netflix Actors Before

Annabeth Gish (Dr. Sarah Gunning)

Midnight Mass is also the third Mike Flanagan-led project starring Annabeth Gish, who played a social worker named Natalie Friedman in Before I Wake and Clara Dudley, the former housekeeper to the Hill Family, in The Haunting of Hill House. It was 1980s coming-of-age films like Hiding Out (opposite Jon Cryer) and Mystic Pizza (opposite Julia Roberts and Lili Taylor), the 1994 western Wyatt Earp, and Oliver Stone’s 1995 Richard Nixon biopic with Sir Anthony Hopkins that made her a respected and sought after talent. Gish is also known for acclaimed TV dramas like The West Wing, The X-Files, and Halt and Catch Fire, and her upcoming thriller Stay at Conder Beach is now in post-production.