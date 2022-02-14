Mickey Guyton, Jhené Aiko Dazzle In Pre-Game With National Anthem And ‘America The Beautiful’

Los Angeles native Jhené Aiko delivered an understated America the Beautiful in the pre-game. On March 6, 2020, she released her third studio album, Chilombo, which earned her three Grammy nominations, including Album of the Year. Her soft rendition was accompanied by a harpist on an adjacent stage.
.@JheneAiko performs America the Beautiful! #SBLVI pic.twitter.com/QtTOcG4nSA
— NFL (@NFL) February 13, 2022
Four-time Grammy nominee Mickey Guyton followed that with a beautiful rendion of the Star-Spangled Banner. Guyton is no stranger to the big stage. She’s appeared at the Grammys through the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade. Her debut studio album Remember Her Name, was released last September 2021 by Capitol Records Nashville.
.@MickeyGuyton’s incredible rendition of the National Anthem! #SBLVI pic.twitter.com/G6099dDz1U
— NFL (@NFL) February 13, 2022