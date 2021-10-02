Mick Jagger was not recognized at a bar before the Rolling Stones concert.

Mick Jagger was unrecognized after he drank at a North Carolina Bar before a concert.

The Rolling Stones frontman shared an image of himself enjoying a beer at Thirsty Beaver Saloon.

Jagger was reportedly not noticed at the dive bar despite having tickets to the show.

Mick Jagger was seen at a bar in the area the night before the Rolling Stones concert. But, patrons of The Thirsty Beaver Saloon weren’t able to catch the Rolling Stones frontman.

Jagger posted a picture on Thursday of him with a beer at Thirsty Beaver, along with the caption. “Out and about last night in Charlotte, NC.”

The photo shows the musician wearing a baseball cap, sipping his beverage, and unassumingly chatting with the patrons behind him. Jagger was not at all perturbed by the Rolling Stones’ concert in Charlotte’s Bank of America stadium on the next day.

According to an article by a local reporter, NBC article, Jagger went largely “unnoticed”During his excursion to the Thirsty Bear.

Brian Wilson, coowner of the saloon. Confirmed to the Charlotte ObserverJagger was very discreet while he was drinking.

“He was in here and then he was gone,”Wilson stated. Wilson said that the co-owner was also involved. that they had no advance notice that Jagger would show up — and that the bartender who served him didn’t even realize Jagger was a rock legend.

“C’mon, Hayley, the greatest rock ‘n’ roll legend of all time?”Wilson His missed opportunity as a bartender.

Jagger shared later a clip from the Rolling Stones Charlotte concert to Twitter. “Troubles A Comin’ gets an outing.. Thanks for being such a great audience Charlotte!”