Mick Jagger Wants to Fight Paul McCartney over Rolling Stones Insults and Sketchy Source Claims

It is Mick JaggerAbout to fight physically Paul McCartney? Rock royalty’s been sniping each other for the last month, and one report says they’re ready to drop gloves. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Petty Paul Throwing Stones Again!’

The following is an extract from the GlobeMcCartney and Jagger finally are ready to fight. Their 60-year rivalry has been boiling over for the past month. McCartney dismissed the Rolling Stones’ as a joke. “blues cover band,”Jagger is not happy. An insider says, “Mick considers the guy a stuck-up, pretentious piece of work who deserves to rot in hell.”

McCartney apparently thinks Jagger is just as overrated, but Jagger thinks he’s far more talented than the Beatle. Jagger is normally quite passive, but it has been known to touch nerves. An insider concludes “To Mick, Stones are the better band because they’re still together and pumping out performances while The Beatles dried up after a few years.”According to the tabloid, “She’s a Rainbow” singer is ready to crush the “Beatle like a bug.’

McCartney and Jagger ready to brawl

These quotes are from weeks ago. There’s been no fighting or barbs in that time, so this story is nonsensical. Mick Jagger had the last laugh when he spoke to an LA crowd. “Paul McCartney is here. He’s going to help us — he’s going to join us in a blues cover later.”These words sound like they are spoken by a legend, someone who has nothing to prove but has a great sense of humor.

There has been much written about the rivalry between the Beatles and Stones. Books have been published about it in fact, but they’ve always gotten along more than the media let on. Jagger did backup vocals on “‘All You Need Is Love,” while John Lennon and McCartney gave the Stones “I Wanna Be Your Man.” They’You are old friends.

Jagger or McCartney could both make millions from pay per view. They’re both going to be octogenarians in a few years and have far better things to do. It is absurd to believe this thin and silly story.

Other Bogus Stories

The GlobeJagger stories consistently misses the mark. It claimed he would have his ninth child earlier this year, but that didn’t happen. It exploited the death of Charlie Watts in a story about a supposed blood feud with Jagger. Just because Watts nearly killed Jagger with one punch doesn’t mean they hated each other for 50 years.

Gossip CopAlso, Jagger’s fear of death was debunked. You don’t go on tour if you’re terrified of dying on tour. McCartney’s criticism certainly got the world’s attention, but he’s not going to get crushed over it.