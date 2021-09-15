Mick Jagger Shook Thinking He Is Next To Die Amid Heart Problems And Upcoming Tour!

Is Mick Jagger Fearful of touring? One report states that the death of Charlie Watts Jagger is faced with his own mortality.

‘Terrified He’s Next To Die’

The following is an extract from the National EnquirerJagger is concerned that he might be the next Rolling Stones member to die. A source explains, “Mick is definitely feeling his mortality after Charlie’s passing… it’s made him wonder if his own end is around the corner.” He underwent heart surgery in 2019, so he’s reportedly worried that his heart may give out “sooner than he wants.”

Watts and Jagger have had their scrap-ups over time, but Jagger is still hurt. A source explains, “Charlie was there from the very beginning and they cleared up their differences, so it was a big loss.”Jagger’s death has left many questioning Jagger’s live-fast lifestyle that included world tours and a 34year-old girlfriend. According to a source, “Charlie’s death has him thinking he needs to slow down.”

What’s Going On With Mick Jagger?

There’s very little substance in this brief story. Only the fact that Jagger is called old repeatedly by a source is proof of this. It’s also rather derogatory to write Melanie Hamrick off as just Jagger’s attempt to live “like a much younger man.” They’ve been together for seven years now and are raising a son together.

While Jagger is definitely saddened by his longtime drummer’s death, he’s not slowing down. The Rolling Stones are No cancellations of any shows start yours “No Filter” On September 26, in St. Louis, tour. It’s better to look at someone’s actions rather than a bogus and anonymous source. Jagger is not slowing.

Tall Tales

The Get in touch paddles fear-mongering and misery. It often promotes stories of celebrities on the brink of death. Johnny Depp and Phil Collins were supposed to both die before Christmas. But neither did. Everyone from Robert Redford to Cher has been on their deathbed at some point, yet they’re still alive.

The Get in touch is clearly trying to capitalize on Watts’s death. It’s despicable and predictable. Gossip CopRecently, the rumors were discreditedGlobeFor doing exactly the same thing. Watts was a hateful person and held a grudge until the end. Watts was famous for stoking Jagger in the 1970s. However, their differences were settled decades ago.

Watts was the heartbeat of the Rolling Stones, and it can’t be easy for the group to tour without him. They will continue to tour because Jagger and the band are not slowing down.