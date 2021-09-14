Mick Brigden Dies in Grave Diggering Accident The Rolling Stones Bob Dylan Tour Manager..

Mick Brigden, who was the tour manager for iconic acts like Bob Dylan or the Rolling Stones died in a tragic accident at home in Santa Rosa on Sept. 5. Julia Dreyer Brigden Brigden, his wife said that he was helping to dig a burial for the family dog. Press Democrat Friday. Brigden was 73.

Brigden managed and organized rock tours for decades. He was involved with Humble Pie and Mountain as well as Peter Frampton and other acts. He is best remembered for his 15-time Grammy nominee and three-decade-long association to Joe Satriani solo guitarist. Brigden first began to work with Satriani in 1988, when Mick Jagger hired Satriani on his solo tours.

..it’s been a crazy & wonderful 33 years of rock ‘n’ roll. I’ve never worked so hard, played so hard, laughed and cried so hard, made so much music & had so many worldwide adventures, & all with Mick by my side.. RIP Mick Brigden. You can read the entire essay here https://t.co/fXyB1x0YkM pic.twitter.com/chfcstnXtJ — Joe Satriani (@chickenfootjoe) September 7, 2021

On his website, a tribute. Satriani named Brigden the “ultimate music business” mentor. “Honest, tough, nurturing, hardworking, respectful, tenacious, insightful, he was all of [these] things and more,” Satriani wrote. “I learned so much about how to be a good person from Mick. Throughout his illustrious career he worked the biggest and the best, but always knew it was important to be kind, be respectful, be cool and do things the right way.”

Brigden was born in Southend on Sea in England in 1947. He moved to Canada in 16 years. He moved to New York in the 1960s and became the manager of the Mountain tour. He met Julia, his wife, at a San Francisco concert in 1969. In the same year, they met. concert promoter Bill Graham. Graham died in 1991. He worked for Graham throughout his career. Brigden and Arnie Pustilnik were the leaders of Bill Graham Presents from the beginning 2000s until Pustilnik’s declining health. Brigden began his own business after selling Bill Graham Presents. MJJ Satriani was its sole client. He managed Chickenfoot, a supergroup that included Satriani and Michale Anthony.

“Mick had a unique skill set,” Morty Wiggins joined Brigden to manage Satriani. Press Democrat. “Most people in the music industry are experienced either on the touring side, the business side, or the creative side. His skills covered all three categories, and he was able to communicate with musicians on an artistic level.”

Brigden, in addition to his interest in music business management, also tended to a Sonoma County vineyard. His widow, Jack Brigden, and Jessica Merz, his stepdaughter, are still with him. David Merz is also survived. His family requests that donations be made in his honor to the Humane Society of Sonoma County.