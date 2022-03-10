Michigan Woman sells rare plants for big bucks

Detroit’s heart is home to a woman entrepreneur who is building her own small business.

Jocelyn Ho is founder of Rare Plant Fairy. They sell exotic plants all over the globe.

She started it in her bedroom, and as demand grew for her foliage, she expanded to a climate-controlled warehouse where the temperature is kept at a steady 75 degrees, even in the dead of winter cold in Michigan.

She became a collector and began to grow rare plants. During the pandemic, she began to sell them.

Her plants’ leaves can be a variety of colors and some are even sold for up to $2,000.

She serves residents of France, Dubai and Thailand.

It is possible to see her blooming inventory. here.