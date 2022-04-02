Michigan Teen Reclaims His Life after Explicit Photo Extortion Plot

After being threatened with an explicit photograph he sent to someone he didn’t know, a Michigan teenager committed suicide.

“This is one of those cases that I’ll remember for the rest of my life,”Inside Edition: Greg Zybert, Marquette County Sheriff, spoke out.

Jordan Demay was an athlete, and a homecoming king that his classmates loved.

Jordan received a Twitter message from a teenager asking for his friendship. Jordan was asked to send him an explicit picture of himself. Jordan was suspicious and asked if it was a fraud. Jordan was sure it wasn’t and sent the photograph.

Jordan immediately realized that he was being manipulated by the stranger. The stranger threatened to send Jordan’s photo to his family members and school friends.

“He had to get money. They told him a thousand dollars. He said, ‘I don’t have that.’ [They said] ‘How much do you have,’ [Jordan said] ‘$300.’ [They said] ‘We’ll get rid of everything. Send that $300.’ So he sent it,”Zybert added.

But the blackmail didn’t stop. They forced him to send more money.

“[Jordan] said, ‘You win, I’m going to kill myself.’ And they’re like, ‘Go ahead,’”Zybert added.

Six hours passed from the moment Jordan received his message to his death.

Jordan’s story is similar to another extortion that took place last year in Potsdam, New York. Riley Basford was blackmailed shortly after he joined Facebook. They demanded $3,500 or they’d spread his provocative photos around town.

It was too much for Riley, just as Jordan Demay did. Riley then committed suicide.

Sheriff Greg Zybert wants to let people know that they can have it happen to them.

“If it does, you need to speak out. It’s not the end of the world and not worth taking your life,”Zybert added.

The investigation into the extortionists is ongoing.

People in distress can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 24/7 for confidential support. The hotline can be reached at 1-800-273-8255. Or, people can chat online at www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org.