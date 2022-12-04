Michelle Yeoh weighs in on The Witcher’s Henry Cavill Recasting

Michelle Yeoh This isn’t the best. Hunting You can apply for a Geralt.

Yeoh, who stars as the honorable sword-elf Scian in Netflix’s The Witcher, Blood Origin is weighing in on The Witcher‘s controversial decision To recast Geralt from Henry Cavill to Liam Hemsworth.

“I think Henry did such an amazing job,” Yeoh only told E! News. “Let’s see what Liam has to bring, right? That’s how it is.”

Cavill made the announcement by writing to his own on September 29th on Instagram, “My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4.”

The Justice League alum went on to confirm that Hemsworth would be taking up the mantle for The Witcher“The next chapter. Cavill received the news just days before. revealed He would return to DC as Superman.

Fans were not This is exactly pleased by this decision, flooding Cavill’s comment sections with words of shock and admiration.

“I’m really not happy about this,” One viewer shared his thoughts. “Why Liam Hemsworth? Sorry to say, but he’s not a good fit for this [role].” Cavill also added another. “literally made for that character.”