Michelle Yeoh receives the International Star Award at Palm Springs Film Awards

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” Michelle Yeoh is the winner of the International Star Award for Actress at Palm Springs International Film Awards. The Palm Springs International Film Society announced Tuesday that Michelle Yeoh was the recipient.

Yeoh will receive the award at Palm Springs Convention Center on January 5, 2023, during the opening ceremony of the 12 day Palm Springs International Film Festival.

Yeoh is an experienced actress in Hong Kong Malaysian acting. Her films include “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon,” “Memoirs of a Geisha,” “Crazy Rich Asians” She was a Hollywood action movie star in the 90s Hong Kong movies. Her role in The Hong Kong Films, 1990s was a major highlight of her career. She has been awarded some of the best notices and heated accolades at the age 60. “Everything Everywhere” A Chinese immigrant finds herself in an IRS audit and discovers she is the only person who can rescue the multiverse from a mysterious entity.

It was named best independent film 2022 by the Gotham Awards. Yeoh also received nominations in the category of lead performance.

Past recipients of Palm Springs’ International Star Award include Saoirse Ronan, Penelope Cruz, Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman and Helen Mirren.

Cate Blanchett and others were also honored at the 2023 Palm Springs International Film Awards. “Tar” Colin Farrell “The Banshees of Inisherin” Director Sarah Polley “Women Talking.” In the next few weeks, additional award winners will be revealed.