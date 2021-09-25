Michelle Visage begging to return to Strictly

The 53-year-old US superstar competed in the 17th Series back in 2019 and made it to the BBC’s week nine. Michelle is disappointed that she didn’t make it to week nine of the BBC’s 17th series. She would love to return to the ballroom. Michelle, who appeared on Wednesday’s Lorraine, said that she kept her knee injury secret from the Strictly bosses. This may have contributed to her not reaching the final.

Michelle explained: “So I injured myself on the launch show and I had an MRI and the doctor that did it was like, ‘she’s fine. “I wasn’t fine, I needed surgery. However, I did not want anyone to know. I did not want the judges to see my story because they would have been able to target me. For 12 weeks, I had a torn muscle.”

Michelle continued: “I had surgery as soon as I got out and two weeks after, I was like, ‘Can I dance again? And the doctor said, ‘yeah you are fine’.” When Lorraine suggested that Michelle should have just come clean about her injury, she replied: “I’m an idiot actually, but it is what it is. “I’m begging to this day and talking to the execs and saying, ‘can I please come back?’ And they were like, ‘You went to Week 10, so you can’t go back!” Michelle feels like her Strictly journey ‘would have been different without the injury.