Michelle Trachtenberg addresses fan worries and beauty critics with grace and confidence

Is Michelle Trachtenberg Sick? Star Fires Back at Concerned Fans on Instagram

Michelle Trachtenberg wants you to know she’s just fine. The Gossip Girl star recently addressed fans who expressed criticism and concern over her physical appearance, as well as speculation about her health on Instagram.

Addressing the Concerns

On Jan. 17, she shared a selfie with Spy Kids star Alexa PenaVega, writing, “These kids….now adults getting our roots/hair done! Love this girl @vegaalexa.” One user commented, “Michelle u look sick. R u ok?”

Setting the Record Straight

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum responded, “Explain to me how I look sick. Did you lose a calendar and not realize I’m not 14. I’m 38. How sad for you to leave such a comment.”

Responding to Concerned Fan

The user then replied, “No disrespect my comment was really not to hurt u. I look up to u. It has nothing to do with ur age. I just find that u look pale and sick. Sorry if i offended u it was not my attention.”

It’s important for public figures like Michelle Trachtenberg to set the record straight when faced with baseless speculation and unwarranted comments. The actress has made it clear that she is doing well and doesn’t appreciate the unwarranted comments about her health or appearance.

Let’s all strive to be kind and considerate, both online and offline, regardless of someone’s age or appearance.