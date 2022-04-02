Michelle Hord reveals how she coped after her daughter was killed

Michelle Hord’s 2017 daughter was killed by her husband.

Hord’s new memoir, “The Other Side of Yet,”Discusses her journey to healing.

She also assisted her child’s classmates in dealing with the tragedy.

Michelle Hord held a party on a boat in September 2017 to remember her daughter Gabrielle, her 7-year old daughter, who was killed by her soon-to be ex-husband. There were joy, tears, and music.

The occasion — where a shell-shaped urn containing Gabrielle’s ashes was set adrift in the ocean — was attended by 25 of her classmates and their parents.

“I gave each of the children a white rose to put in the water,”Hord explained to Insider that the children then completed an art project in memory of a friend and she also danced on deck to her favorite songs.

Former TV producer “Good Morning America”Gabrielle’s peers were invited to the rites of passage. This is why she wrote her new book. “The Other Side of Yet: Finding Light in the Midst of Darkness.”





Hord would like to normalize grief

“It’s so important that we normalize grief for them,”Hord stated in her book that bereaved kids will feel “bereavement” “confusing emotions”No matter how well-intentioned adults may try to protect them, they will still be vulnerable. She said that children learn best when they talk to their parents.

“As a parent, you don’t want to put your children through anything harsh, and you want to protect them. But I think we also underestimate their resilience and their ability to process complexity,”She said.





You can include tributes and rituals in your grieving process.

Hord believes Gabrielle’s friends were helped when they spent a special afternoon on a boat. “While they were clear on this sad thing that was occurring, they were also able to have fun as well as other emotions,”She said. “And that felt really healthy.”

After meeting with his ex-wife to make arrangements for their divorce, Neil White, Gabrielle’s father, beat her to death.

After her nanny arrived at their home, the child’s mother saw bloody paper towels and found them in the kitchen, police discovered her body in her bedroom. Gabrielle was not home so she ran upstairs to find White in the hallway. He had tried to slash his wrists and they were now bleeding.

“Gabrielle’s caregiver walked into this crime scene and called 911,”Hord said. The mom raced from her office to their New Rochelle, New York home. The yellow tape had been placed around the house by cops.





Gabrielle’s classmates miss their caring classmate

“My pastor was outside, and he told me that Gabrielle was gone,”Hord said. “I was in shock.”

White was cited by a detective for admitting responsibility, while White’s injuries were being treated at a local hospital. White had said to him that he didn’t want second-graders to suffer. “suffer”As “a product of the divorce.”White pleaded guilty to second degree murder in his June 2019 trial. He was convicted by the jury.

Hord read Hord her victim-impact statements before her ex husband was sentenced to 25-years to life imprisonment. Gabrielle was her name. “thriving, bright-eyed baby”And said: “I now fight sometimes to breathe.”





Hord claims that you can be stronger by experiencing grief

During her court appearance at White’s sentencing, the 53-year-old said she was also speaking on behalf of Gabrielle’s friends. She spoke in court about their nightmares about her murder, and how they miss her kindness. “This is a statement for the children who wrote to me to say that Gabrielle was their first or only friend,”She said it at the time.

Hord told Hord about Barbara, her daughter’s favorite toys. Insider was told by the mom that she keeps it in her purse every day and cuddles with it at night. “Knowing this was the little doll she pressed against her face when she cried and held when she slept makes it more than a toy,”She said. “Having Barbara with me feels like a closeness to Gabrielle.”





Hord continues to write in the meantime “The Other Side of Yet,”It is hard to imagine living without Gabrielle “being hit by a Mack truck,”A faithful Christian chose a positive title for her book. The title was inspired by a Bible verse that encourages trusting God even in times of despair and suffering.

“You don’t leave the grief and loss behind, but you learn to carry it with you and get stronger as you go along,”She said.





Hord was founded in August 2018. Gabrielle’s WingsA nonprofit organization that provides children of color in low-income communities with access to computers, books, and educational resources. The organization provides assistance to children from as far as South Africa, Belize, New York.

Gabrielle’s Playground in New Rochelle was also funded by the nonprofit.

“I feel like I am carrying out Gabrielle’s legacy of kindness and inclusion in this work,”Hord said. “So I’m sure she’s very proud.”

She claimed that she feels her daughter’s presence all around. “I can hear her sometimes, too,”The media consultant was added.





Gabrielle was honored at the wedding by Hord, her new husband

Hord married Alex Durin in December. She had met Alex two years before at the resort, where they used to vacation with Gabrielle. The bride and groom made sure to reserve a front-row seat in memory of Gabrielle. Gabrielle’s maternal grandmother died before she was born. A second chair was left at the ceremony as a tribute. Gabrielle’s beloved Barbara was honored as a guest of honour. The doll sat on her chair.

“Gabrielle was a part of every piece of the wedding,”Hord said.