Michelle Dee is the Miss Universe Philippines winner for 2023

Miss Universe Philippines recently crowned its 2023 beauty queen and it’s none other than well-known actress Michelle Dee.

Her 2023 win makes Michelle the second beauty queen to win both crowns – Miss World Philippines and Miss Universe Philippines. Catriona gray was the first woman to do so.

On Saturday, 13 May 2013, the model and actress won her trophy. She received the honor from 2022’s Miss Universe Philippines winner Celeste Cortesi. Michelle won the title after beating out 37 other contestants.

More recently the Miss Universe pageant was in the news after some viewers confused 2023 winner R’Bonney Gabriel with the pageant’s transgender owner Anne Jakrajutatip.

Meet Miss Universe Philippines winner Michelle Dee

Michelle has been a star before. She is also a popular model, host, and actress in the Philippines. She also won the Miss World Philippines title for 2019.

Melanie Marquez is Michelle’s mother. Old-school pageant viewers might remember Michelle’s mother Melanie as the winner of Miss International 1979

Michelle, 28, began her acting career in 2019 when she appeared on the Philippino television series Pepito Manaloto. Then, she appeared in Daig Kayo Ng Lola Ko (2019), Love You Two (2017) and other titles.

Her most recent acting job was in 2023’s Mga Lihim ni Urduja.

Michelle has emergency surgery before Miss Universe victory

According to Philippine Entertainment Portal the winner of this pageant is underwent surgery Her 28th birthday was marked by bleeding and hemorrhage.

Michelle also posted selfies of her on a bed in a hospital. Instagram: Her Instagram Story

On Twitter, she also informed her followers of her health condition. The Miss Universe winner’s surgery came weeks before her coronation.

Instagram: Meet beauty queen on Instagram

Michelle has already established herself as a social media star, but she is certain to get a new influx of followers after winning the pageant. Miss Universe Philippines has more than 300,000 Instagram fans.

The star’s Instagram is a true testament to her rising showbiz career. The page features a variety of endorsements from skincare and cosmetic brands.

She gives her fans a sneak peek at her life filled with glamour.