Michael Strahan Opens Up About Emotions In Candid Video

Michael Strahan typically presents a confident and cheerful front for the Good Morning America audience, but the morning show host recently took to Instagram to share some thoughts on vulnerability with his followers.

Strahan Encourages Fans: ‘Don’t Be Afraid. Ask For Help’

“Are you afraid to ask for help?” he captioned the video, taken in what looks like his office. “Yo, I just wanted to come to you guys and say how important it is to ask for help,” Strahan began his video.

“You know, sometimes you can’t figure things out, it’s always good to get a different perspective on it from somebody who, as they say, is not so close to the trees that they don’t see that you’re in a forest,” the morning show host continued. “That person is stepping away. You need to step away. You need to see the big picture of things.”

Strahan continued his inspirational message, saying, “Asking for help can help you clearly, clearly work a lot of things out and take a lot of stress out of your life. So, don’t be afraid. Ask for help. People out there want to help.”

Fan Reactions: ‘We Must Not Intimidate Anyone That Needs Help’

Strahan’s friends and followers loved the morning show host’s heartfelt message about seeking help, and they gave their thoughts in the comment section. Fellow Good Morning America correspondent Erielle Reshef wrote, “Could not love this message more. Such an important reminder.”

One fan commented, “Thanks Michael for bringing that up some don’t reach out because of fear of embarrassment but we must not intimidate anyone that needs help.” Another wrote, “Great advice from a special guy.”

Big Life Changes For Strahan

This video isn’t the only personal message Strahan has shared on Instagram recently. He recently posted photos of his daughter Sophia as she headed off to prom. “I was not ready for this moment to see one of my babies go to prom!” he wrote.

Sophia and her twin, Isabella, will be turning 18 soon, and most likely heading off to college, leaving Strahan with an empty nest. He shares Sophia and Isabella with his ex-wife Jean Muggli. The pair married in 1999 and finalized their divorce in 2006.

While Strahan didn’t add any personal stories about why he was encouraging fans to ask for help when they need it, it’s fair to assume that he’ll be leaning on friends and family in the coming months as he adjusts to life without his daughters being home 24/7.

