Michael Strahan Contract Terms And Conditions with ABC News!

If you like to watch Michael Strahan on “Good Morning America,” then you’ll surely be thrilled to find out that on September 22, Variety reported that he had signed a contract with ABC News to stay with the popular morning show. That means that along with his fellow “GMA” hosts, Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos, Strahan will be sticking around as a co-anchor.

The amount Strahan will be paid has not yet been revealed. Although the new deal has not been disclosed by ABC News or Strahan, Variety reported that the network had managed to secure the host for another four years. The network’s feat of getting Strahan to sign on for four more years is undoubtedly impressive. Although it might seem like a long time, it is a very significant amount of time in the entertainment industry. Strahan is clearly still at top of his game. This likely means that Strahan will be earning a decent salary and could get some great perks.

Given the difficult road, Strahan has been on, Strahan might just want to ensure his job security.