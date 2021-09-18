Michael Schumacher once felt his “heartbeat fading” and thought he was dying

Michael Schumacher felt his “heartbeat fading” and thought he was going die after a horror crash at the 1999 British Grand Prix.

Schumacher had many dramatic racing incidents, but the 22-year-old Silverstone shunt is one of his most memorable.

The F1 legend broke his leg during the smash on the first lap in the British GP. It was caused by brake failures on his Ferrari at Hangar straight. This resulted in him missing six races and a chance to win the title.

This was a frightening moment that was explored in the Netflix documentary about Schumacher’s personal life.









In archive footage, Schumacher recalls: “The front wheel had smashed the cockpit, and it was still stuck somewhere in there.”

“I couldn’t get out, and I was trying to pull my leg out, which was trapped. I’m lying there and notice that I’m calming down a bit.

“Suddenly I feel my heartbeat fading, becoming slower and slower, until suddenly it stops completely.

“I think, ‘This is probably how it feels when you’re on your way upstairs’.”

Is Michael Schumacher the greatest F1 racer ever? Let us know in the comments section.









The new Netflix release offers an intimate characterisation of the F1 legend, detailing his successful career through exclusive interviews and archival footage.

The documentary also discusses his current condition, and his recovery from the traumatic brain injury he sustained while skiing in December 2013.

Despite wearing a helmet, Schumacher suffered a “severe head injury” in the crash on the French Alps resort of Meribel and was airlifted to Grenoble Hospital for “immediate neurosurgical intervention”.













Want to be on the ball with all of the latest football news? Sign up for the Daily Star football email newsletter to stay in touch! Get the most recent transfer news and agenda-setting stories in your inbox. How do you sign-up? It’s easy and takes just seconds. Just type your email address in the box at top of the article and click’subscribe. It’s that easy. Each morning you will receive an email containing all the most important news stories. Click this link to learn more about our email newsletter.

The German racer was in a medically-induced, life-saving coma.

From June 2013 to June 2014, he was in a coma. He was then moved from intensive care to a rehabilitation unit and finally back into his family home near Lake Geneva.