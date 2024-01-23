Michael Phelps and Nicole Johnson Welcome Baby No. 4: A Glimpse into Their Growing Family

Michael Phelps and Wife Nicole Expecting Baby No. 4

Michael Phelps, the renowned Olympic gold medalist, is absolutely over the moon as he and his wife, Nicole Johnson, welcomed their fourth child, dubbed Nico Michael Phelps, on January 16th of this year. Phelps took to Instagram on January 22 to share the joyous news, expressing their immense gratitude and excitement at the arrival of their newest family member. The couple is now a beautiful family of six, and the heartwarming announcement was accompanied by an adorable photo of the beaming couple with their precious new addition, Nico, cradled lovingly in Phelps’ arms.

Nico Michael Phelps is the latest addition to the Phelps household, making him the fourth child and fourth son to join the family. He joins the ranks of his older siblings, including Boomer, aged 7, Beckett, aged 5, and Maverick, aged 4. Michael Phelps and Nicole Johnson, who tied the knot in 2016, initially revealed the news of their expanding family in a touching anniversary post back in October, creating a wave of excitement among their fans. The heartfelt post was a testament to their unbreakable bond and love for each other, with Nicole expressing her gratitude for her beloved husband and declaring that she couldn’t have asked for anyone better.

The arrival of Nico Michael Phelps has brought immeasurable joy and love to the Phelps family, marking another beautiful milestone in the couple’s journey as parents. The heartwarming announcement has been met with an outpouring of love and well-wishes from fans and well-wishers, as they eagerly follow the heartwarming journey of the Phelps family. The arrival of their newest bundle of joy has only served to deepen the bond and love shared among the Phelps family, enriching their lives with immeasurable happiness and cherished memories. As the Phelps family continues to grow and thrive, their fans eagerly await the countless heartwarming moments that lie ahead in their remarkable journey of love, family, and growth.