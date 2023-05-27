Michael McKean didn’t work much with the show’s writers

Chuck McGill, a brilliant attorney whose legal prowess in Albuquerque is legendary, is suffering from a psychosomatic disorder that makes him believe he’s sensitive to electricity. Jimmy McGill takes care of Chuck McGill, but the older McGill harbors resentment for his scheming brother and becomes the main antagonist during the first seasons.

McKean was slippery in his performance of “Better Call Saul”, and Chuck is always veiled by uncertainty and self righteousness. McKean’s performance on “Better Call Saul” was slippery, and Chuck’s intentions are always shrouded in uncertainty and self-righteousness.

McKean, who spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about the show, said that it was written so tightly and with such precision, that he did not need any clarification. The only time I have had a question was about “These two sentences guys?” He said, “It’s possible that it could only be a single sentence.” “It’s really true. This is the level of detail because it’s been made very clear. We don’t sit and talk about ‘Hey Chuck, where are you going this year? You guys tell me. I’m a hired gun. As long as you don’t bulls*** me, I’m not going to bulls*** you.'”

McKean left “Better Call Saul”, as the tragic ending of Season 3 ended his career. It was hard to live without his charismatic performance. Even with characters like Gustavo Fring (Giancarlo Esposito) spicing up Season 4, it took some time to escape the gravitational pull of the Chuck-shaped hole at the show’s center.