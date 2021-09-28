Michael K. Williams Death Part of Larger Pandemic Overdose Epidemic

On September 6th, 2021, Michael Kenneth Williams was found dead in his home in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Initial reports suggested that paraphernalia and drugs were found in the apartment. The death was being investigated as a result of a drug overdose. The toxicology report that was released on September 24th showed that heroin, fentanyl and cocaine were all present in his system.

The news of Willams’ death sent shockwaves throughout New York, and particularly in the neighborhood of Williamsburg, where Williams lived. His death was seen as a sign of a greater, more recent shift in a time when hope seems scarce, particularly for those who struggle with addiction.

“It just seems like everybody is relapsing,” says Sonya P, a member of the Williamsburg recovery community who tells Rolling Stone that she’s lost four friends in the past few months to overdoses. Sonya has been sober from opioids for nearly six years, but she says she’s seen the toll this pandemic has taken on others in recovery. “It’s a unique experience being in a populated metropolitan area like New York City where everyone is focused on the same source of pain. You feel it.” She says. She cites the days following the attacks on September 11th as the last time she experienced a palpable feeling of melancholy, or since she’s seen so many sober individuals relapse in a short period of time.

Although the stress from the pandemic left many people unharmed, it has made it difficult for those who are in recovery from addiction to remain sober due to the financial stress, isolation and psychological uncertainty that have arrived in the spring of 2020. Overdose deaths hit a record-breaking 93,000 in the U.S. during 2020, and in New York alone, they rose by 20 percent. While the stress related to the pandemic is clearly a factor, the ubiquity of fentanyl in the U.S.’s heroin supply has created a powder keg.

A relapse can lead to an increase in the danger of overdosing on opioids. Many users will relapse and take the same amount as when they were addicted but not realizing that their tolerance has decreased. This risk has increased exponentially with the explosion in fentanyl. According to the CDC, overdose deaths scaled to record-breaking highs in 2020 and brought the largest single-year increase in overdose deaths from opioids since 1999, which is considered by many to be the commencement of the opioid crisis.

“There was a fear amongst the local dope fiends when the pandemic started that the heroin faucet would run dry, but that didn’t happen. Or maybe we just didn’t notice because all of the fentanyl that took its place,” Simon R., a Williamsburg resident and heroin user, agrees that relapses have become more common since the outbreak. Simon says that fentanyl brings with it a multitude of withdrawal symptoms that can be even more perilous than heroin withdrawals. “It comes on in waves of total, unbridled pain, fear, and despair. You can go from laughing and smiling to doubled over and crying in an instant.”

Dave. M, host of the New York-based recovery podcast Dopey , resides over a large online recovery community via the show’s Twitter followers and the Facebook Group, “The Dopey Nation.” There, Dave says he’s seen the shockwaves the pandemic has wrought on the recovery community. “There’s a fantasy that happens when you’re using that nothing means anything,” He says. “I think the lockdown simulates that feeling, that feeling of having nothing going on.” He adds that often it’s an individual’s job or dedication to a 12-step program that counteracts the urge to allow that mindset to take hold. These same people saw the job market collapse and their 12-step groups shut down. “I’ve seen people use the pandemic as an opportunity to become sober. But I’ve also seen lots of relapse during this time.”

Simon says his relapse happened just before the 2020 presidential election, and was marked by a feeling that “there was no light at the end of the tunnel.” By the time, he felt like there was some degree of hope, he says, he’d fallen too far. “I relapsed because I found myself thinking about life after the lockdown and I felt like I couldn’t imagine a future in which I could be happy. Now, I can’t imagine a future in which I’m not miserable. I’m afraid, and I just don’t know how to change it.”

George Mumford, a recovering addict and leading practitioner of the burgeoning “mindfulness movement,” is perhaps best known for bringing mindfulness techniques to the Jordan-era Chicago Bulls and to other athletes like Kobe Bryant. Mumford admits that he often considers how he might fare in a similar environment to this if he wasn’t still addicted. He emphasizes that addiction is a disease of alienation, and that the loss of the “safe environment” of 12-step meetings and the engagement that comes with them is highly detrimental. “Zoom may work for some, but I think recovery is tied very closely to being able to see a future that you want to live in,” Mumford said. He believes social and political factors contributed to the pessimism. For too long, he says, there haven’t been “enough adults in the room saying everything is going to be okay.”

The despondence felt by some over Williams’s death appears to come from the perception that he was doing well, or had “gotten over,” his addiction. Many point to a February 2021 interview on WTF with Marc Maron as evidence. During the interview, when the topic of relapse came up, Williams said, “relapse is part of my story but I’m living good today.” Regarding this comment, Simon remarks “that’s the kind of answer I’d give If I were going through it”

“All it takes is one bad thought,” says Mumford, who has come to see recovery as a process of consciousness-raising. Mumford told a Native American story about a grandfather who said to his grandson that every one of us has two wolves within our hearts. One wolf symbolizes fear, and the other is love. “Eventually the grandson asks, which wolf wins the fight?’ and the grandfather responds, ‘the one you feed.’”

On the podcast, Maron didn’t pry or ask Williams what he meant by “I’m living good today.” Perhaps Maron inferred that Williams was going through a difficult time or figured that if he wanted to go into detail about how long he’d been sober, he would have. There was no need because, ultimately, it was the last part of Williams’s answer that mattered most, particularly during times like these: “All we’ve got is today.”