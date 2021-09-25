Michael K. Williams cause of death is accidental overdose: coroner

Michael K. Williams’ cause of death has been revealed.

“The Wire” and “Boardwalk Empire” actor died from an accidental overdose of fentanyl-laced heroin and cocaine, the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner confirmed in a statement to USA TODAY on Friday.

The Emmy-nominated actor was found dead Sept. 6 in his Brooklyn penthouse apartment, according to the New York City Police Department. He was 54.

Williams was laid to rest in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, on Sept. 16 during a service at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Cathedral. He was remembered as “one of television’s most respected and acclaimed actors” who brought “characters to life, often with surprising tenderness.”

He was well known for his portrayal of Omar Little in “The Wire,” which ran from 2002 to 2008. He also appeared on many more HBO series, including “Boardwalk Empire,” “The Night Of” and most recently, “Lovecraft Country,” in which he was nominated for an Emmy for his role as Montrose Freeman.

Because his character on “The Wire” was so beloved, people often conflate the actor and the role he played. “People didn’t even call me Mike, they called me Omar,” he told The (Newark) Star-Ledger in a 2012 interview. “That mixed with my identity crisis and my addiction – and it was not a good mix. I had to stop trying to be Omar and just be Mike.”

He spoke candidly about his drug use and how it affected his acting career.

“I was playing with fire,” Williams told The Star-Ledger at the time. “It was just a matter of time before I got caught and my business ended up on the cover of a tabloid or I went to jail or, worse, I ended up dead.”

Williams was unsure if surviving the ordeal was luck.

“I thought, ‘Why me? Why did I get spared?’ I should’ve been dead,” Williams stated. “I have the scars. I’ve stuck my head in the lion’s mouth. Obviously, God saved me for a purpose. So, I decided to get clean and then come clean. I’m hoping I can reach that one person.”

Emotional tributes poured in from his industry peers, including a touching Emmys night speech from Kerry Washington and a heartbreaking post on social media from his “Lovecraft Country” co-star Jurnee Smollett, who said she is working through the stages of grief following his death.

Smollett, who plays Letitia “Leti” Lewis, on “Lovecraft Country,” penned a tribute on Instagram to Williams hours after his funeral. She described the stages of grief, and how initially she was in denial about Williams’ death.

“When @jakesmollett called to tell me, my brain went ‘hell naw that’s not true, let me call Michael.’ And I called him. I called him over & over until my brain said stop, he’s gone. I couldn’t breathe,” She wrote.

