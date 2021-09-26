Michael Jordan’s son Jeffrey Jordan ‘assaults hospital staff’ while being treated for head injury from ‘bar fall’

Michael Jordan's son Jeffrey Jordan 'assaults hospital staff' while being treated for head injury from 'bar fall'
By Brandon Pitt
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

MICHAEL Jordan’s son Jeffrey Jordan is accused of “assaulting hospital staff” while being treated for head injury from “bar fall”.

Accoridng to TMZ, Jeffrey, 32, was at Casa Amigos bar in Scottsdale, Arizona Friday night, when he “fell and hit his head.”

Michael Jordan's son Jeffrey Jordan allegedly 'assaults hospital staff' in Scottsdale, Arizona Friday night

1

Michael Jordan’s son Jeffrey Jordan allegedly ‘assaults hospital staff’ in Scottsdale, Arizona Friday night Image Credits: Getty

Per the outlet, the 32-year-old became aggressive with security who were attempting to escort him out of the bar so he could receive medical attention.

After arriving at a local hospital, Jeffrey allegedly assaulted hospital staff while being treated for his injury.

A report for aggravated assault, a felony, was taken at the hospital, TMZ reported.

More to follow…

For the latest news on this story keep checking back at Sun Online.

Central Recorder is your go to destination for the best celebrity news, football news, real-life stories, jaw-dropping pictures and must-see video.

Download our fantastic, new and improved free App for the best ever Sun Online experience. For iPhone click here, for Android click hereLike us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS.

Latest News

Previous articleLewis Hamilton crashes into pit wall as Lando Norris takes pole for Russian Grand Prix
Next articleRomanian Film ‘Blue Moon,’ Jessica Chastain Win at San Sebastian

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder