Michael Jordan’s son Jeffrey Jordan ‘assaults hospital staff’ while being treated for head injury from ‘bar fall’

MICHAEL Jordan’s son Jeffrey Jordan is accused of “assaulting hospital staff” while being treated for head injury from “bar fall”.

Accoridng to TMZ, Jeffrey, 32, was at Casa Amigos bar in Scottsdale, Arizona Friday night, when he “fell and hit his head.”

Michael Jordan's son Jeffrey Jordan allegedly 'assaults hospital staff' in Scottsdale, Arizona Friday night

Per the outlet, the 32-year-old became aggressive with security who were attempting to escort him out of the bar so he could receive medical attention.

After arriving at a local hospital, Jeffrey allegedly assaulted hospital staff while being treated for his injury.

A report for aggravated assault, a felony, was taken at the hospital, TMZ reported.

