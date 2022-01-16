Michael Jackson, Los Angeles Talk Radio Legend, Dies At 87

Michael Jackson, a renowned KABC Radio personality and Los Angeles talk radio host, died Saturday at his home with his children. He was 87.

According to a family spokesperson, Jackson had suffered from Parkinson’s Disease for more than a decade.

Jackson was born in England. He survived World War II and the Blitz bombings that decimated the British Isle. His father, a Royal Air Force Navigator Trainer, served during this time. After World War II, the Jacksons moved to South Africa where Michael started his radio career as a disc jockey. Jackson’s family was horrified by apartheid and moved to San Francisco in 1958. Jackson then worked as a DJ at KYA (KEWB) and KHJ (later KNX) before moving to Los Angeles.

Jackson began his 32-year career as one the most respected radio talk shows personalities of all time, starting at KABC Radio Los Angeles eight years later. Jackson was a three-decade veteran of radio talk shows, interviewing political luminaries such as Presidents Jimmy Carter and Ronald Reagan. Bush, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush along with A-List TV and movie stars and other creative artists.

Among the many awards and honors he received along the journey were induction into the Radio Hall of Fame. A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Four Golden Mike Awards. An honorary Doctorate of Laws from Western School of Law. The presentation of the French Legion of Merit Award.

Jackson is survived his children, Alisa Lipton, Devon Jackson and their spouses Heidi, Tom, and Sarah, as well as his grandchildren Taylor and Adeline, Amelia, Hugo, and Adeline.

Jackson’s children asked, “Everyone honor his time-honored legacy by being polite and good to one another. To unite as one people and to uphold Democracy in the America that our Father so cherished and promoted though out his life on-air and at home. We are grateful for our Loving Father and to those of you who loved him too.”

The family requests that donations be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research in “Memory of Talk Radio Broadcaster Michael Robin Jackson”At www.michaeljfox.org.