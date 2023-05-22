Michael Gelman is Proud of His Daughter’s Great Achievement

Kelly and Mark: Live in Concert producer Michael Gelman could not contain his pride and joy after his oldest daughter, Jamie Gelman, just accomplished a major life goal. The 22-year-old, whom Gelman shares with wife Laurie Hibberd, graduated from college on Friday, May 12, with Gelman Take to Instagram To commemorate the occasion. Gelman posted photos of his daughter Jamie receiving her diploma alongside other students at the USC Thornton School of Music. Gelman captioned a photo of the woman wearing a cap and gown holding her diploma, saying, “Congratulations Jamie! You have graduated Summa Cum Laude at the USC Thornton School of Music! You’re amazing!

In the gallery there was a picture of Gelman with his daughter, as well as other pictures of Gelman, his daughter, Hibberd, and Misha (19), the youngest of the family. Gelman’s followers responded to his post by sending their best wishes for Jamie as she celebrates a milestone academic achievement. Caroline Rhea, a comedian, responded to Gelman’s post by writing, “Congratulations on your Rock Star !!?” Another wrote: “It’s too bad that she is such a under achiever!” “Congratulations and love to everyone!!” Another person replied: “Congratulations Jamie!!! Graduation weekend looks to have been a blast. Can’t believe you’re done. “I’m looking forward to toasting with you personally, a huge achievement. Oh the places you will go!” Fourth person said, “Smart and nice, always beautiful! Congratulations Jamie!!!”

Gelman posted a similar tribute to daughter Misha last year, after she graduated from high school, writing, “Happy Graduation Misha! We are so proud of what you have become. Misha began studying at Tulane University last autumn. Moreover, in another update, Gelman revealed that the teenager had already decided which college she wanted to attend. Gelman posted a series of photos and videos on social media of Misha in Tulane University gear, exploring the campus. She said, “can’t belive my baby girl’s going to college!” We are proud to announce that Misha will be attending Tulane University in the fall – Class of 2026! Roll Wave”