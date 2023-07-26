Michael Caine’s Oppenheimer departure ends 18-year stint as a star in all Christopher Nolan movies

Michael Caine had been in every Christopher Nolan film since 2005 but the director’s latest film, Oppenheimer, brings an end to that 18-year run.

It’s not uncommon for film directors to work repeatedly with some of their favorite actors and in the case of Christopher Nolan, he has been a frequent collaborator with the great Sir Michael Caine. However, Nolan’s latest movie, Oppenheimer, does not feature the legendary actor, the first time this has happened in almost two decades.

Michael Caine’s Oppenheimer absence ends 18-year run

Michael Caine first worked with Christopher Nolan for the 2005 film, Batman Begins, where he played Bruce Wayne’s loyal butler, Alfred Pennyworth.

Nolan looked at Sir Michael’s performance as an omen of good luck and continued to collaborate with him in each of his future films.

Caine has reprised his role as Alfred in The Dark Knight, The Dark Knight Rises, and The Prestige.

Oppenheimer marks a shift in air after a 18-year collaboration spanning eight films. Michael Caine is no longer part of the stellar cast.

Christopher Nolan explains Michael Caine’s absence

Speaking to CinemaBlend's ReelBlend podcast, Christopher Nolan confirmed that Michael Caine was unable to appear in Oppenheimer and that he had not been given a hidden cameo role as had been the case in 2017's Dunkirk.

“He’s with us in spirit, but not an actual actor,” Nolan began. “He wasn’t able to join us for this one.”

“But he’s always with us in spirit and, and I’ve had the most wonderful collaboration with him over the years,” Nolan continued. “But I know not a lot of people know that he’s in Dunkirk!”

Nolan’s final comment references Sir Michael’s voice-only role in Dunkirk where he features as Fortis Leader, the pilot of one of the film’s three Spitfires and the commanding officer of Tom Hardy’s Farrier, Fortis One, and Jack Lowden’s Collins, Fortis Two.

‘Goodbye, Sir Michael’

Sir Michael Caine’s final collaboration with Christopher Nolan, at least for now, came in 2020’s Tenet.

In the sci-fi action thriller, Caine appeared in a brief cameo role as Sir Michael Crosby, a British intelligence officer who meets with John David Washington’s Protagonist to help point him and his mission in the right direction.

To end the scene, the Protagonist bids Caine’s character farewell, saying: “Goodbye, Sir Michael.”

Some viewers have taken this line of dialogue to mean that the scene would be Michael Caine’s final collaboration with Christopher Nolan, while others believe it’s simply just a cheeky wink at the audience as the character and actor share the same name.

Michael Caine has been acting for decades and a new movie is coming out in October, The Great Escaper. In the film, he portrays a WWII veteran traveling to France in order to participate in D-Day events.

Oppenheimer explodes onto cinema screens on Friday, July 21st, 2023.