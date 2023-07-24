Michael Caine: Inside the secret world of his ‘forgotten’ war, which claimed more British lives than Iraq and Afghanistan combined

NOT a lot of people know that Hollywood superstar Michael Caine served in Britain’s “Forgotten War” – the conflict in Korea.

In three years of fighting the Chinese on the dividing line between North and South Korea, 1,106 British soldiers were killed — more than in the Falklands, Afghanistan and Iraq combined.

4 Last month, Royal Fusiliers veterans including Mike Mogridge and Sir Michael Caine were in London.

4 In his 1956 film debut, A Hill In Korea, Michael plays a young soldier. Rex

4 Sir Michael in 1951 with the Fusiliers, fourth from right, in the backrow.

Few people remember their sacrifices between 1950 and 1954.

After 70 years of bravery, this week in London, the UK’s brave troops are being honored at a commemoration.

Sir Michael was plain Maurice Micklewhite of the 1st Royal Fusiliers when he was sent to fight on the front line for his country, at age 19, as part of his two-year national service.

In the first ever United Nations War, he was among 60,000 soldiers sent to battle.

In the past, Sir Michael tried to forget the horrific events of World War II that claimed 40 lives.

He always turned down invitations to military reunions, telling one old soldier: “I did my bit for Queen and Country. I want to forget it.”

But last month, aged 90, the Hollywood legend joined 15 of his old comrades from the Royal Fusiliers at a memorial service in the regiment’s church in London.

The A-lister, who attended with wife Shakira, 76, didn’t want to make a speech or be given any special treatment.

Korea veteran former Fusilier Mike Mogridge, 89, told Central Recorder: “Sir Michael was a frontline soldier in Korea who went out on patrols. He was in the thick of the action.”

When Shakira asked the war hero-turned-actor what he wanted for his 90th birthday, he told her simply: “I just want to go back to the Tower of London to see my old mates I was in Korea with.”

‘Bodies would pile up’

Sir Michael — famed for blockbusters such as Kingsman and Batman — was determined not to be the centre of attention.

The service was held at Holy Sepulchre Church in Holborn.

Former national serviceman Mike, of Henley-on-Thames, Oxon, says: “He spoke to everybody and he wrote a letter after to say how moved he had been by it and that he had enjoyed being with all us guys again.”

As with all British troops in the war, Sir Michael arrived at South Korea’s port of Busan. The troops called it Phew-san due to the foul smell of human waste on the rice fields.

Two hours away, the front line lay on the 38th parallel. This line still divides North Korea communist from South Korea.

Sir Michael was billeted with Cockney comrades from the Fusiliers in rat-infested bunkers known as “hoochies”, which echoed those in World War One.

The enemy was less than a quarter of a mile away across no man’s land.

Fusilier Caine was lying in bed one night dreaming of being an actor when a fanfare and flares transformed the darkness into light.

Leading by trumpeters thousands of Chinese soldiers stormed through the valley while machine guns fired on British and American troops.

In his memoir, What’s It All About?, Sir Michael reveals: “I joined in with the machine gun spraying the valley floor.

“There were so many Chinese down there we had to hit someone, but we couldn’t actually see if we were getting results. Chinese soldiers kept on charging even through the most intense fire. They eventually retreated as they were chased by the artillery back across the valley.

“The first sequence of advancing troops had obviously been suicide squads, their task to blow up the mines by running through them.

“Anyone who made it without striking a mine had his next chance at glory by throwing his body on to the barbed wire.

“Eventually enough dead bodies would pile up to form a bridge over the wire to leave a free path for their young crack troops. “The dead bodies were to remain on the fence until the night after because Chinese troops would fire at anybody who attempted to pick them up in the daylight.

“When I saw the bodies that they picked off the wire, I wondered again about the benefits of Communism — the suicide squads were all old men and boys, some as young as 12.”

Mike, then an 18-year-old apprentice printer, joined Sir Michael’s infantry regiment with two East London brothers who somehow seemed to dodge basic training by going for walks around the Tower of London.

Mike recalls: “One day they said, ‘We decided we’re bored with the Army so we’re going home’.

The Tower of London is where I want to meet up with my friends from Korea. Sir Michael Caine

“They were Ronnie and Reggie Kray.”

Mike served in Korea from early 1953 as a Bren Machine Gunner.

He would stay there until the ceasefire agreement was signed July 27, that same year.

At the end of the month of May 1953 he was present at the Third Battle of the Hook, where the British Army and the US Army used more than 37, 000 shells, 10, 000 mortar bombs, and half a million rounds of small-arms ammunition to defend the crescent-shaped Hill near the Samichon River.

He says: “It was called the Bloody Hook because more soldiers were killed there than in any other position in Korea. It was being held by the Duke of Wellington’s Regiment, who were under heavy attack. It’s said more poundage dropped on the Hook that night than at the Battle of El Alamein in the Second World War.

“If the Dukes were having hand-to-hand fighting in the trenches, if they didn’t hold firm, we would have to go in and reinforce them.”

The Dukes were able to hold their ground despite the fact that 20 of them died in battle, and 86 others were injured.

Estimates say that 250 Chinese combatants were killed, and another 800 injured.

Mike says: “The Duke of Wellington’s magnificently held the line so we weren’t needed — but they had suffered heavy casualties.

“We went up in daylight and relieved them, which was unusual. It was usually done by night. There were virtually no trenches left — the whole place had been demolished. It was very slick and rainy when I went up.

“There were three guys coming down with a lad on a stretcher. When I reached for the extra handle, I could see that there was a bullet in his left leg.

‘It’s so easy to die’

“I thought medics at the Mobile The following are some of the ways to get in touch with each otherrmy Surgical Hospital — made famous in the long-running Seventies US TV show MAS*H — would take the bullet out, put a couple of stitches in it like they did in the films and he’d be walking around straight away.

“But when we got down to the bottom of the hill he was dead. He was bleeding internally. That’s when you realise it is so easy to die. It’s been 70 years but I still remember that day.”

Mike added: “The Chinese had vowed to take the Hook before the Queen was crowned on June 2, 1953. So we stayed up there for the next three weeks and then we were shown a film of the Coronation.”

After his Army service ended, Fusilier Micklewhite became actor Michael Caine and got his big break as technical adviser on 1956 war film A Hill In Korea — in part because he had been there.

He went on to star in 1964 movie Zulu, which depicts the 1879 Battle of Rorke’s Drift during the Anglo-Zulu war, alongside Stanley Baker.

On Thursday, as few as 200 surviving Korea veterans — all aged around 90 — will attend a commemoration at Horse Guards in London, organised by the Royal British Legion, to remember the “forgotten army”.

Sir Michael — D-Day veteran Bernard Jordan in forthcoming big-screen true story The Great Escaper — is not expected to attend as he is on holiday.

Alan Guy, a former field hygiene expert with the Army Medical Corps, in Korea, said that there were about 5,000 survivors 20 years earlier. Only a few hundreds are left.

The 90-year-old, of Byfleet, Surrey, said: “It was the Forgotten War. When Queen Elizabeth was crowned, all British soldiers serving in Korea were awarded the Coronation Medal.

“But those of us who were fighting did not get the medal and even now we’re not entitled to it.

“Thankfully, after 70 years, people are at last making Korea a big thing — and I’m sure that the whole country will finally know that we exist.”

In a divided nation, 2.5 million people have died Korea is now known as the Forgotten War, because in 1950 the conflict was over. Five years before, at the conclusion of World War II, Russia and its Allies divided the country by cutting it in half along the 38th Parallel. North Korea was ruled by communism, while South Korea followed capitalism. Today, it is the same. But on June 25, 1950, 75,000 troops from North Korean People’s Army, backed by Russia, invaded the south, capturing pro-Western capital Seoul. North Korea’s invaders pushed almost as far as Busan on the southern coast. The United Nations – led by the US and Britain – immediately sent forces to support South Korea. After three months, US forces led by General Douglas MacArthur launched a surprise attack on North Korea, forcing them to take the capital Pyongyang. The Chinese retook Seoul in November 1950. It would capture Seoul four times over the course of the war, but it was never declared a conflict. In April 1951 the 1st Battalion, Gloucester Regiment took part in a three day stand on the Imjin River. Surrounded, and with only 100 men left standing they fought so courageously to stop communist advances. By the end of May the Chinese had been forced back to the 38th parallel – but the war continued for two more years until July 27, 1953. Over the years, there were 2.5 million deaths of civilians, military personnel, and even children. Among them, 1,106 British servicemen, 37,000 US soldiers, 400,000 Chinese troops, and 46,000 South Koreans.