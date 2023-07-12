Michael Burham: Search for a Murderer who May have Killed a Dog

Michael Burham is still on the run, but new information about his alleged crimes has emerged. Fugitive What happened to the escaped prisoners? Pennsylvania jail.

The following are some of the ways to get in touch with each other New York Couple believes Burham ransacked and ate their house for food and clothing, then killed their dog in order to hide.

Laurain Peterson: “I’m sure the dog would chase them across the road into the forest,” she says. Laurain Peterson says, “She wouldn’t have stopped.”

Peterson, who lives in Jamestown is only 20 miles away from the Warren County Jail. Burham, the man accused of killing Kala Hodgkin and raping Kala, fled from that jail on Thursday.

Xavier Sommerville tells us that he has been closely tracking the search of Burham.

Sommerville says, “When I heard about his escape from prison, I couldn’t sleep two nights.” “I was listening to police scanners the whole night.”

Sommerville reveals to Ann Mercogliano, that he is sending a letter to the person suspected of murdering his cousin.

Nothing at this time will justify your behavior. He says, “Nothing.” You will never get away with this.

Burham has been sought out by the law enforcement authorities. They say he is responsible for a devastation left in his wake after Hodgkin was allegedly murdered. He also managed to elude them when they were trying to arrest Burham back in May.

The day after Burham allegedly killed Hodgkin’s wife, the police claim he then went to a woman’s home where surveillance footage showed him torching her car when he couldn’t get in.

Burham, who had a warrant issued for his arrest back in May of this year, allegedly abducted an elderly couple and drove their car to Charleston. South Carolina.

He dropped them off in a nearby cemetery, then took off. But he quickly abandoned his car.

The FBI eventually caught him after a policeman spotted the survivalist the next day.

Authorities believe that Burham is once again using the woods as his hideout and have focused the search efforts on the Allegheny National Forest, which covers 801 square miles in Northwestern Pennsylvania.

Shane Hobell, a wilderness survival expert tells us that it’s not hard to hide in densely forested areas, especially if you have survivalist skills like Burham.

Hobell suggests that building a bushcraft-style shelter would be time-consuming, but it could also easily pass unnoticed because the leaves used in its construction are found naturally.

The officials are offering $9,500 for information on Burham’s location.