Michael Bolton sings power ballad

NBC’s “American Song Contest”An eclectic mix of musical performances was included, including one by Michael Bolton.

Kelly Clarkson, the host, and viewers were captivated by his pop star status as Connecticut. “silky smooth” vocals.

Monday night’s premier of “Song Contest”You can also see other performances by Yam Haus and AleXa.

State pride was on the line Monday night as 11 singers repped their hometowns during the “American Song Contest” premiere.

The long-running competition inspired the premise of the eight-week contest. “Eurovision Song Contest,” an annual singing contest that’s introduced the world to music icons such as Spanish singer-songwriter Julio Iglesias, as well as Swedish pop group ABBA and pop powerhouse Celine Dion.

Instead of European countries competing to win the title, 56 singers from each U.S. territory and state will be competing “Song Contest,”You will find well-known singers such as Jewel (representing Alaska), Michael Bolton(Connecticut), and Macy Gray, (Ohio), among others.

Here are the results.

American Song ContestAll you need to know about NBC’s Eurovision version

Kelly Clarkson and Michael Bolton are a hit: “I felt that he was singing directly at me,” says Kelly Clarkson.

Grammy-winning singer Michael Bolton slowed things down with Connecticut charm while performing the stirring power ballad “Beautiful World.”

“We’ve gotta love like we’ve never been hurt, we’ve gotta rise like we’ve never been burned,” Bolton sang. “After all of the lessons we’ve learned, we’re gonna make this a beautiful world.”

Bolton was interviewed pretaped about his visit to the “iconic” Connecticut pizza shop Sally’s Apizza. “New York has the best pizza in New York, but if you’re … in downtown New Haven in Connecticut, pizza means life itself,” he said.

Bolton, despite his multiplatinum chart-topping success, said “being open to different types of music just increases your love and understanding of music.”

“That voice is so silky smooth,”Clarkson was elated after his performance and clutched a Michael Bolton shirt in her hands. “I felt like he was singing directly to me.”

Zooey Deschanel, Michael BoltonTo host celebrity spin-off of the 1960s ‘Dating Game’ on ABC

Snoop Dogg’s Yam Haus Record: “A hit record right there”

The reality competition on NBC got off to a good start with a Minnesota band Yam HausWho went from? “playing music together in the lunchrooms” to amassing nearly 9 million streams on Spotify.

“Being on this show is one of the most exciting and yet terrifying things I think we’ve ever done as a band, and it feels a little bit like make or break,” lead singer Lars Pruitt said. “I’m just really grateful to be with my friends doing it.”

The quartet’s energetic indie rock tune “Ready To Go” helped the show settle into a nice groove. “What a way to kick off the show,” Clarkson said.

“I think that is a hit record right there,” Snoop Dogg added. “I’m ready to go.”

UG Skywalkin adds fire and heart to ‘Song Contest’ performance

Hip-hop artists UG SkywalkinHe has performed his feel-good tunes on tour with Juicy J and 2 Chainz. “Love In My City.”

Self-described “missionary kid” from Uganda, Skywalkin’s family settled in Indiana because his father “needed a liver transplant.”

“One thing my dad told me before he passed, he wanted to me to live the American dream,” Skywalkin shared. “I know he’s looking down on me and proud of his son.”

Skywalkin added that he’s “truly blessed” to represent his home state. “You get a lot of love here in Indiana. It’s real close-knit,” Skywalkin said. “It’s a community that gave me a home.”

Christian Pagán’s Puerto Rican pride shines through

Christian PagánPuerto Rico’s islandic charm was brought to the “Song Contest” stage with his sensual performance of “Loko.”

Pagán grew up in a mountainside house on the island and said the resilience of Puerto Rican people, especially in the wake of Hurricane Maria in 2017, has inspired his work ethic.

“Even though it was hard for us, the people of Puerto Rico, we are very resilient,” Pagán recalled. “Growing up with that culture showed me the path to work hard and make things happen.”

Other notable performances include the electrifying Oklahoma K-pop artist AleXaThe explosive girl power of Iowa singer Alisabeth Von Presley; and the soulful voice of Mark Ronson, a Mississippi collaborator. Keyone Starr.

The show’s “qualifiers,” which span the first five episodes, will feature 11 or 12 singers each week, with one contestant immediately advancing to the semifinals based on the vote of a national jury of music industry professionals. The remaining contestants’ fates are decided by the votes of viewers at home, which translate to actual points assigned to each contestant.

Who reached the semifinals of the ‘Song Contest?

Rhode Island singer HuestonThe soaring performance by, which was a rendition of his song “Held On Too Long,” earned the national jury’s distinction of top song, advancing him to the show’s semifinals.

“People think (Rhode Island) is just coastlines and tennis and sailboats, but that’s not the Rhode Island that I came from,” Hueston said in a taped interview ahead of his performance. “The Rhode Island I came from … was a lot rougher. Not a lot of money, there’s a lot of pain, there’s a lot of people that I grew up with who didn’t make it to be my age.

“That’s where I came from, and that’s who I’m singing to.”

“American Song Contest” airs Mondays on NBC at 8 EDT/PDT.

‘American Idol’:Katy Perry grants last platinum ticket to young “superstar” in the making