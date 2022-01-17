Michael Bay Confirms He Made a Mistake after Bad Boys: ‘Boy! Was I Stupid!

Micheal Bay is the director of some of Hollywood’s most influential blockbusters, including “The Blockbuster” (1976). Armageddon (starring Bruce Willis) To the Transformers movies. His breakthrough feature was, of course 1995. Bad Boys. The buddy cop flick was iconic and showed that Martin Lawrence, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence were able to keep up with the best of the genre. Smith used the film as a launch pad. Bay takes credit He made him a movie star. Smith’s Mike Lowry would quickly become one of cinema’s most beloved characters thanks to his love for cool cars and style. Bay now has the “stupid”It was a mistake he made when making the film.

Will Smith’s 1994 Porsche 911 Turbo is a classic. Bad Boys was actually Michael Bay’s personal vehicle. He also revealed that he had a personal vehicle. InstagramHe made a huge decision about the car and it is something he seems to regret. And I have to admit, I was surprised that he did it. See the post below for a truly shocking look.

The director said that he sold it to a friend for an affordable price at the time, but that it is now worth more than $1million. I mean, he didn’t think the vehicle would become as popular as it did. It’s not surprising, though. Mike Lowry’s love for the sweet ride was a huge part of Mike Lowry’s spirit. The film’s classic drag race at the final credits made it an iconic scene. If I was the filmmaker, I would have been mad at myself for not learning the true value of the car. It’s simply too cool to be sold, let’s face it.

Michael Bay has made some really cool cars part of his films. (Looking at the Camaro in 2007) Transformers.) 2003’s Bad Boys IIIt would come with a more expensive Porsche and increase the excitement even further than the original. The franchise continues to thrive with the release Bad Boys For Life2020 According to reports, a fourth movie is in the making .

Although Michael Bay has now stepped down as director of the film’s third installment, he was still involved in the production. The movie managed to retain his style. In fact, he made a great cameo in the film’s latest installment and directed a scene featuring one of his trademark 360-degree shots that he uses in every movie. Bay will forever be associated with the film franchise, Porshe and not.